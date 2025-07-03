Idli and dosa are no longer just South India's breakfast classics. They have transcended regional kitchens to become beloved staples across India and even globally. From street-side joints in Delhi to brunch menus in London, these fermented rice-lentil delicacies have earned their place as wholesome, comforting, and crowd-pleasing options. And it all begins with one essential element: a well-fermented batter. That is exactly where things tend to go off track during the monsoon.





Chefs and home cooks across regions have a common grievance during the season. Their batter either turns sour too fast, refuses to rise, smells off, or ends up producing flat dosas and dense idlis. Wonder why? As humidity climbs and temperatures fluctuate, the fermentation process becomes unpredictable, leaving even seasoned cooks scratching their heads.





So, what really causes these batter blues during the rainy season? And how can you fix it using simple kitchen techniques and expert-backed tips? Let's break it down.

What Is Going Wrong With Your Batter? The Monsoon Fermentation Puzzle

Fermentation is an essential step towards a wholesome dosa or idli meal. It is not only about how well it rises; fermentation is also about how well the batter develops taste, texture, and digestibility. Nutritionist Amita Gadre explains that fermented batter contains friendly bacteria, but they don't survive cooking temperatures. So, while your dosas and idlis are not probiotic, the batter is still easier to digest due to the breakdown of starch and proteins.





Photo Credit: iStock

Monsoon tends to throw a spanner in the works. During this time, the weather shifts dramatically and so does the behaviour of your batter. Here's why:

1. Increased Humidity:

It promotes microbial growth, including fungi and bad bacteria, which can spoil the batter or make it overly sour.

2. Cooler Ambient Temperature:

It slows down fermentation by reducing the activity of Lactobacilli (good bacteria).

3. Poor Air Circulation Indoors:

This limits oxygen exchange, which is essential for proper fermentation.





Signs That Your Batter Is Struggling:

1. No visible rise or bubbles after 10-12 hours:

Normally, a well-fermented batter should double in volume and show tiny air bubbles.

2. Excessively sour smell, even in under 8 hours:

A sharp, vinegary smell means the batter has over-fermented or been contaminated by unwanted bacteria.

3. Watery or slimy texture:

This is a red flag. Sliminess often indicates bacterial spoilage or fungal contamination.

4. Idlis coming out flat and dense; dosas turning chewy:

This points to under-fermentation or poor aeration.

5. Discoloration or surface patches:

Grey or green patches suggest fungal growth or oxidation.





Photo Credit: iStock

Monsoon-Proof Your Batter: Tried-And-Tested Tips

1. Use lukewarm water for grinding:

Cold water slows microbial activity. Use slightly warm water while grinding rice and urad dal to help activate natural fermentation faster.

2. Add natural fermentation boosters:

Soaked poha, a few fenugreek seeds, or a spoon of thick curd can introduce natural bacteria and aid fermentation. These ingredients also improve batter texture.

3. Create a warm microclimate indoors:

Fermentation needs warmth. Wrap the vessel in a thick cloth, place it near a warm appliance, or keep it in a switched-off oven with the light on. Avoid metal surfaces and cold corners.

4. Time it right:

Fermentation may happen more quickly in humid weather. Check the batter after 6-8 hours and refrigerate it as soon as it rises. Leaving it out longer may lead to sourness or spoilage.

5. Always use a lid, but not airtight:

Cover your vessel loosely. A tightly sealed container can trap unwanted gases and moisture, while an open one risks airborne contamination.

6. Refrigerate just after fermentation:

Once the batter is fermented, transfer it to the fridge. This stalls further microbial activity and keeps the taste consistent for up to 2 days.

7. Make smaller batches:

Avoid storing batter for multiple days during monsoon. Prepare just enough for 1-2 meals. This minimizes the risk of spoilage and helps you monitor the fermentation cycle better.





Rainy mornings can be finicky, but with these tips, your batter will behave and your idlis will puff up just as they should. Enjoy your meal!