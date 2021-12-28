We love sandwiches! Whether they're elaborate or basic, stuffed or stacked, grilled or toasted, a good sandwich always fills us up in no time! And the best part is that you can stuff them with whatever you want. It doesn't matter if it's leftover sabzis, fresh vegetables, meat, or just a slice of cheese. And because of this, there is no set method for preparing a sandwich. You can almost make a stuffing out of anything and enjoy it with a side accompaniment. However, if you are one of those who like their sandwiches packed with meat, then we are sure that a good chicken sandwich is one of your top choices. After all, no one can resist that crunchy texture mixed with sauces and veggies. But, if you want to amp up the taste of the regular chicken sandwich, here we have a recipe for a drool-worthy tandoori chicken sandwich!





The chicken is first marinated and cooked on a pan or in the oven in this recipe. Then you can assemble this sandwich with veggies and sauces in any bread of your choice. You can even turn this sandwich easily into a sub and enjoy! This recipe is best for the days when you don't want to cook much but still fill your stomach with something hearty. Once you make this, pair it with a delicious cup of coffee and brace yourself for the ultimate indulgence. Find the full recipe here:

Tandoori Chicken Sandwich Recipe: Here's How To Make Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

First, in a bowl, add four-five chicken pieces. Marinate it with curd, red chilli powder pepper, chaat masala, garam masala, salt and ginger-garlic paste. Once done, let it rest for a while. Then bake it in an oven or pan. Once it is charred, take it out. Then take two slices of bread, add a layer of barbecue sauce. Then add a piece of cheese, tandoori chicken, onions, tomatoes, and capsicum. Finally, add hot sauce, mustard sauce or any other sauce of your choice. Close it from the top, cut and serve to enjoy!

Make this delicious delight and have it any time. Let us know how you liked the taste of it!