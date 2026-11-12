If you're someone who believes eating healthy is all about dealing with bland meals and limited options, there is one recipe that will immediately change your mind. A content creator has recently shared a high-protein mini idli recipe that puts a healthy spin on the popular South Indian breakfast favourite.
According to the video, this breakfast option has 23 grams of protein and less than 300 calories. Let's take a look at the recipe:
Ingredients
For the Idli
- 100 g sprouted moong
- 100 g low-fat paneer, cubed
- 30 g oats
- 50 g low-fat curd
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp fruit Eno
- Water, as required
For Tempering
- ½ tsp olive oil
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- ½ tsp urad dal
- 1–2 dried red chillies
- 6–8 curry leaves
- Green chilli, optional
- Salt to taste
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Method of Preparation
- The creator started by blending sprouted moong dal, paneer, cumin seeds, salt and a little water into a smooth paste. Next, she added oats and curd, then blended the mixture again. She set the batter aside and allowed it to rest for 10-15 minutes. Just before steaming, she added Eno and mixed it gently.
- The batter was then poured into greased idli moulds and steamed for 10-12 minutes. Meanwhile, she heated olive oil in a pan and briefly sautéed mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chillies and curry leaves.
- Once cooked, the idlis were removed from the moulds, added to the pan and sautéed for about two minutes. She finished them with a sprinkling of podi masala.
- To prepare the coconut chutney, she blended coconut slices with salt, curry leaves and water until smooth and creamy.
- Serve the hot idlis garnished with curry leaves and red chillies, alongside the coconut chutney.
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