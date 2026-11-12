If you're someone who believes eating healthy is all about dealing with bland meals and limited options, there is one recipe that will immediately change your mind. A content creator has recently shared a high-protein mini idli recipe that puts a healthy spin on the popular South Indian breakfast favourite.

According to the video, this breakfast option has 23 grams of protein and less than 300 calories. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

For the Idli

100 g sprouted moong

100 g low-fat paneer, cubed

30 g oats

50 g low-fat curd

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

½ tsp fruit Eno

Water, as required

For Tempering

½ tsp olive oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp urad dal

1–2 dried red chillies

6–8 curry leaves

Green chilli, optional

Salt to taste

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Method of Preparation