The Kapoor family's love for food is no secret. Whether it is Diwali, Christmas or any other celebration, their get-togethers are often just as much about the food as they are about family time. And if you have ever wondered what a festive meal at their home looks like, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have given us a glimpse.





The mother-daughter duo recently appeared on Netflix's Sunday Brunch With Kamiya Jani, where they welcomed the host into their home and showed her their Diwali special feast. From comforting Punjabi dishes to a classic dessert, the spread had quite a few interesting things on the menu.





In a video shared by Netflix on Instagram, the table was seen filled with dishes such as dahi ki sabzi, Delhi ke matar, makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. Dahi ki sabzi is a yoghurt-based curry with a tangy taste, while Delhi ke matar is a popular preparation of green peas, usually cooked with spices. The meal also featured makki ki roti and sarso ka saag.

Neetu Kapoor was clearly looking forward to enjoying the meal. Pointing towards the food, she said, “I'm going to have a lot of butter.” Another item on the table was haath laggi roti, which the veteran actor described as “the best thing in the world.” The feast also had caramel custard for dessert.





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During the conversation, Neetu also spoke about her love for Sindhi food and said that her home serves some of the best Sindhi dishes. She named a few of her favourites, including sai bhaji, aloo tuk and Sindhi curry.





The conversation touched upon the food preferences of Neetu's granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The little one is fond of avocado toast and pesto pasta.

From traditional family favourites to Raha's modern food picks, the episode offered a lovely peek into the Kapoor family's food habits. And, going by this Diwali spread, their celebrations are certainly incomplete without a generous meal.





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