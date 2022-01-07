It's the season of freshly produced vegetables, and we always look forward to trying out different recipes from it. Whether you make a methi chaman, matar nimona or fill your parathas with masalaedar grated gobhi and whatnot, there are certainly many recipes to try. But making all these different things one by one can be a task. Plus, it takes a lot of effort to bring out different ingredients for each dish and make them from scratch. So, in that case, it is always best to make a mixed vegetable sabzi packed with spices. Now, we know that a mixed vegetable sabzi sounds too plain and boring to make. But when you make this in the Dhaba style, there is nothing better than that lip-smacking flavour! A bite into it, and you will instantly lick your fingers and ask for more. So, for you to indulge in that Dhaba style mixed vegetable taste, here we bring you just the recipe for that!





While we were on a quest to find out some yummy recipes, we came across this mix veg recipe by food vlogger 'Cook with Parul.' In this recipe, Parul has used various vegetables and spices that add zing to the dish. This recipe is easy to make and is perfect for the time when you have guests coming over. Find the recipe below:

Dhaba-Style Mix Veg: Here's How To Make Dhaba-Style Mix Veg

First, roughly chop carrots, capsicum, beans, potatoes, green peas, paneer and cauliflower. Then shallow fry these veggies one by one. Then in a pan, add oil and hard spices like dry red chilli, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon, jeera and cardamom. Then throw in finely chopped onion with a bit of sugar to caramelise. Add salt, ginger, garlic and chopped green chillies. Cook them well. Next, add a few cashew pieces with chopped tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are mushy in texture, take a part of it out and blend. In the remaining tomatoes in the pan, throw in your veggies with spices. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, deghi mirch, and jeera powder. Combine all. Then finally, add the tomato gravy to the vegetables with some water. Let it cook. Now add some grated paneer, malai, two green chillies. Once it is done, serve it and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video of this Dhaba style mix veg here:





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!