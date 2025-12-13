





For many Indians who love to travel, the festive season has become the perfect excuse to chase winter sunshine, Christmas markets, and memorable meals in faraway cities. Between year-end holidays, family reunions, and New Year getaways, dining often becomes the heart of the journey. It is a way to taste a culture, slow down, and celebrate with people who matter. This curated list brings together ten exceptional festive-season dining experiences across the world, each offering its own blend of craftsmanship, atmosphere, and seasonal charm. Whether you're planning a long-awaited vacation or bookmarking ideas for later, these are the tables worth travelling for.

Here Are 10 Luxury Dining Spots To Experience Around The Globe:

1. Aiyara Restaurant at The Naka Island, Phuket

Aiyara Restaurant, set on the serene private island of Naka off the coast of Phuket, brings a festive warmth to its regal Thai culinary philosophy. The open-air setting, framed by sea breezes and lush island views, creates a natural backdrop for celebratory meals. Here, royal Thai traditions meet local island produce: Naka Island mud crab, fragrant southern herbs, and seasonal ingredients that highlight the region's terroir. During the festive period, the restaurant's atmosphere feels especially immersive, inviting guests to savour refined Thai flavours in a setting that blends tranquillity with quiet indulgence. With its graceful views and thoughtful menus, Aiyara transforms holiday dining into a slow, sensory experience rooted in culture and the island's natural beauty.

2. Mercato at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Greece

Perched along the Athenian Riviera, Mercato embraces the festive season with menus shaped by philoxenia, Greece's generous spirit of hospitality. The restaurant's winter offerings draw from Italy's humble cucina povera traditions, elevated with rare ingredients and modern technique. Sundays become a festive ritual as families gather for a lavish brunch buffet set to live music. Christmas Eve brings comforting favourites like Fresh Lasagna and Pistachio Tiramisu accompanied by live saxophone and DJ sets, while Christmas Day continues with a warm, celebratory brunch featuring seasonal dishes, a Raw Bar, and indulgent carving stations. As the year winds down, Mercato serves an opulent spread of seafood, black truffle, Wagyu beef and Pastry Chef Michalis Chatzikalimeris' signature Mont Blanc, and on New Year's Day, the festivities ease into a lively, flavour-packed brunch by the sea.

3. Volta at Miiro Hotel Borneta, Barcelona

Set beneath the historic Porxos de Fontsere arches in Barcelona's Born district, Volta is Miiro Hotel Borneta's signature dining experience, blending Western Mediterranean flavours with Executive Chef Andrea De Benedictis' Italian roots. The festive mood here is subtle yet unmistakable, driven by seasonal produce, classic techniques, and dishes that honour regional traditions. Red prawn tartare with salmorejo and ricotta, Girona roast beef, and tempura parmigiana showcase the kitchen's dedication to balance and craftsmanship. Volta's close partnerships with local farmers add depth and authenticity, making it a warm, convivial spot for holiday meals that focus on honest flavours and understated elegance.

4. Palmier by Guillaume Galliot at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Overlooking the Chao Phraya River, Palmier by Guillaume Galliot introduces a refreshed festive-season menu celebrating the charm of a French brasserie with contemporary finesse. The restaurant marries lively brasserie energy with thoughtful craftsmanship through dishes like Duck a l'Orange, Boeuf Bourguignon with silky mash, Whole Roasted Calamari in champagne sauce, and Trofie Pasta with crab bisque. Seafood Towers encourage family-style sharing during holiday gatherings, while classics such as Poulet Roti with morel and Sole Meuniere evoke timeless French comfort. Vegetarian creations like the Zucchini Blossom stuffed with ratatouille ensure inclusivity without compromising elegance. With river views and an atmosphere that feels both relaxed and refined, Palmier remains a festive-season favourite for travellers seeking French warmth in the heart of Bangkok.

5. Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace, Seoul

Located on the 36th floor of Josun Palace in Seoul's Gangnam district, Eatanic Garden transforms festive dining into an inventive Korean gastronomic experience. The restaurant feels like an elevated urban garden, which is calm, refined, and framed by sweeping skyline views. Instead of a traditional menu, guests receive illustrated cards highlighting seasonal ingredients, creating a warm, interactive approach to dining. Classic Korean flavours are reimagined with modern precision, resulting in dishes that feel celebratory without excess. With its quiet sophistication and storytelling-driven culinary style, Eatanic Garden becomes a memorable stop for festive travellers seeking creativity grounded in local tradition.

6. Pavyllon London at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, London

This festive season, the Michelin-starred Pavyllon London adds a luxurious glow to the capital's holiday atmosphere. Guests can begin with a seasonal cocktail at Bar Antoine before settling into a menu featuring highlights such as steamed Comte soufflé with seared foie gras, confit seabass aiguillette with Prunier caviar, and a Mont Blanc with whisky ice cream. After dining, the festive spirit extends to the hotel's iconic spruce tree and the curated experiences that London is known for, from West End shows and ice skating to Christmas shopping, all supported by the Hotel's Les Clefs d'Or-honoured concierge team. Pavyllon offers a refined, elegantly modern festive experience in the heart of Mayfair.

7. Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, Malaysia

On Malaysia's golden Desaru Coast, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas turns the festive season into an elegant blend of nature, culture, and slow-living luxury. The resort glows with warm holiday decor, the evenings fill with music and cheerful chatter, and every celebration unfolds against sweeping views of the South China Sea. Guests can choose between two distinct Christmas Eve dining experiences: a vibrant festive feast at Turmeric, rich with regional flavours and convivial energy, or a refined seaside soiree at Sea Fire Salt, where gourmet dishes are paired with ocean breezes and soft candlelight. New Year gatherings continue in the same spirit, with relaxed brunches and coastal culinary journeys that make the holidays feel both indulgent and deeply grounding - a perfect balance of celebration and serenity.

8. Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, Bali

Sundara infuses the festive season with a lively coastal energy, offering experiences that celebrate Bali's culinary and cultural spirit. Pink Brunch, held every Sunday, brings playful, rose-forward dishes and indulgent seafood to the beachfront setting, perfect for long holiday afternoons with friends. The monthly Chef's Table spotlights Chef David Gavin's sustainable approach, blending Swedish and Indonesian influences through whole-fish butchery and hyper-local produce. And as the sun dips, Sundown Social turns golden hour into a daily ritual of low-ABV cocktails, small plates, and sweeping views across Jimbaran Bay. Festive travellers will find Sundara both stylish and deeply rooted in Bali's beachside rhythm.

9. COMO The Treasury, Perth

COMO The Treasury offers a sophisticated festive-season programme that blends modern Australian elegance with intimate holiday charm. At Wildflower, a five-course Christmas Day lunch celebrates native produce and sweeping rooftop views (AUD 295 per guest). POST restaurant brings Italian warmth to the season with a three-course lunch or dinner shaped by seasonal flavours and heartfelt hospitality (AUD 195; children 11 and under AUD 60). From wine cellar gatherings to Thai New Year feasts, the property becomes a hub for festive travellers seeking refined food, fine wine, and meaningful time with loved ones, all wrapped in a setting that feels both contemporary and deeply comforting.

10. Il Mare at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka

Overlooking the Indian Ocean on Sri Lanka's southern coast, Il Mare at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort brings coastal Italian dining to life with a festive glow. As the sun sets over the cliffs, the terrace transforms into a candlelit sanctuary where Chef Bandara's menu celebrates daily catch, seasonal produce, and Italian classics prepared with finesse. Paired with an exceptional wine list, the experience feels refined yet intimate, ideal for festive-season dinners that linger into the night. Il Mare's blend of Sri Lankan landscape and Italian soul creates a warm, celebratory atmosphere perfect for travellers seeking romance, flavour, and oceanfront serenity.