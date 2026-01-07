Setting curd can be a challenge when temperatures drop. Cold weather can slow down the fermentation process, making it difficult to achieve that perfect set. If you are looking for a simple solution to this problem, author and health coach Dr Nandita Iyer has the answer. She shared a simple hack to set perfect, creamy yoghurt that's sure to complement your winter meals.





In the post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "How to make perfect dahi at home - yes, it's a big deal for us in Bengaluru, which has moody, unpredictable (and gorgeous) weather round the year. Overwhelming number of questions in DMs in response to my story, hence putting it out here - hope it's useful."

How To Set Curd In Winter:

Here are instructions, shared by Dr Nandita Iyer:

Start by boiling 1 litre of toned milk. Refrigerate it overnight and skim off the cream from the top the next day. Next, warm the milk again until you can comfortably keep your little finger in it for 5–6 seconds. Make it slightly warmer than you do in the summer. Take 1 tablespoon of fresh curd/dahi in a small cup, add some of the warm milk to it, and stir well. Mix this curd-milk mixture into the full pot of warmed milk, and using a hand whisk or matthu/mathni, whisk it well so all of the starter curd is fully incorporated. Be quick with this, as you don't want to cool the milk too much. To get thicker dahi, you can add 2 tsp of milk powder to the milk mixture before whisking. Also, add a broken green chilli with the stem for quicker setting. Cover and set it in the same pot, or use an earthen pot for extra aesthetics. Cover the top with a small napkin and keep it inside the oven or microwave so it stays warm. Check after 6 hours. If it's not properly set, keep it for 2 more hours. You can also keep it in the fridge for a minimum of 4–5 hours for the best results.

Dr Nandita Iyer also gave a pro tip: If you have an Instant Pot, mix the starter curd as explained earlier into the milk and put it on the yoghurt setting, which runs for 8 hours. However, it will set in just 4 hours if you prefer a mildly sour dahi.