Video: Easy Tips To Make Achar Ka Masala At Home  

Summers are here upon us and it's time to indulge in all things summery. Be it seasonal fruits or vegetables, there is no dearth of summer delights that can be relished during this time of the year. However, there is one fruit that is synonymous to summers - mangoes! If you happen to have a special liking for this summer fruit and want to try it in different ways, experiment it in the form of pickles. Aam ka achar, or mango pickle, is one of the most loved pickles out there.



Achars are a common fixture in many Indian households and is usually paired with a variety of meals. However, if you wish to ace the art of making pickles at home, you need to get right the recipe of achar ka masala. Achar ka masala forms the base of any pickle and makes it aromatic and flavourful.



Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi, in one of her videos posted on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' tells us exactly how you can make achar ka masala at home. You can use this masala while preparing a fresh batch of mango pickle or even any other pickle of your choice. This achar ka masala recipe is easy-to-make; you can store it in an airtight glass jar and it's going to last you a year.



Easy Tips To Maker Achar Ka Masala: When you're filling that airtight jar with masala, make sure that you keep pressing it down with a help of a spoon so that all the extra air in the container escapes out.



