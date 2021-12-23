





From interesting stories that blow our minds to heart-warming videos that tug at our heartstrings, we can always find content on the internet that manages to captivate our attention! Today, we have found one such story that teaches us that no adversity should stop us from living our life to the fullest. A video of a specially-abled man selling street food has surfaced on the internet and people can't help but be amazed by his spirit and his hard work. That's not all, his delicious street food is very famous in the city of Nagpur and people specially come to try out the street food he sells. Don't believe us? Take a look:











In the video, we can see the street food vendor, who doesn't have a left hand, manoeuvre around his stall with the speed and professionalism of any abled street vendor! He places the plates on his disabled arm and serves the food using his abled arm. He has been selling special Sindhi style rice with masaledaar chole. The video was uploaded by Amar Sirohi via his YouTube channel Foodie Incarnate. The video has over 7 million views and 387k likes and has taken the internet by storm!





Besides Sindhi chole rice, he also sells Nagpur's popular street food tarri poha but with his personal twist. Rather than garnishing the poha with the traditional spicy gravy, he serves the poha with his signature masaledaar chole - both the Sindhi chole rice and chole poha. The man has been selling his signature street food in Nagpur's Jaripatka locality for the past 15 years.





This video of specially-abled man conduct a booming business of street food has inspired millions on the internet and made us believe that everything is possible, as long as we put our hearts and minds to it.





