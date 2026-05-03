Summer is the season when our bodies crave something cool, juicy and naturally refreshing. And what can be better than pineapple? Packed with a sweet-tangy punch and high water content, this tropical fruit becomes a go-to ingredient for beating the heat. Now, taking things up a notch, a viral Kerala-style fermented pineapple recipe is making waves online.

This Summer, Try Making Fermented Pineapple At Home

Content creator Hina Gujral shares Kerala's ancient probiotic recipe for fermented pineapple. She starts by chopping pineapples, raw mangoes and green chillies. The creator then mixes it all with chilli flakes, small black mustard seeds, yellow mustard, rock salt and sugar. The next step is to add cooled, boiled water and store it in a dry glass jar for 24–48 hours on the counter, not in the fridge. Your prebiotic fermented pineapple will be ready to consume in 2 days.





The side note reads, “Your grandmother didn't need a probiotic supplement. She always had a jar on the counter. This Kerala-style fermented pineapple never got the superfood rebrand it deserves. What does your family call it? Because I have a feeling every region has a version, and I need to know ALL of them. Hina's Pro Tip: Iodised salt kills the fermentation process. Use rock salt or sea salt. Non-negotiable. Your jar MUST be dry before packing."

The unique recipe impressed internet users, who shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "I had this in Kerala. This was insanely yummmlicious. Thanks for sharing how to make, will definitely gonna try." Another added, "Same, and I add ginger too!"





Someone else commented, "Awesome recipe, could you pls clarify how to store the fermented jar, meaning in the fridge or outside on the counter?" A viewer asked, "Kerala 's pineapples are so yum." "Looks like a different version of kanji water... Interesting," read a comment.





Would you like to try this recipe this summer? Let us know in the comments below.