When we think of Kada Prasad, it instantly reminds us of the pleasure of digging into ghee-laden halwa that melts in our mouth in seconds! If you have been to a Gurudwara, then you would know that our visit remains incomplete without having some Kada Prasad. Let's admit - the foodie in us looks forward to the moment when piping hot Kada Prasad is served in our hands! And what makes it special is how simple yet rich the dish tastes. In fact, the beauty of Kada Prasad lies its bare minimum ingredients that mind-blowing taste. Thousands of people who visit Gurudwara get to enjoy this sweet delight every single time; but have you ever wondered how is it made? How much time and effort goes behind making Kada Prasad in such large batch? Well, we have found a video that gives us a glimpse into what goes behind making Kada Prasad in a Gurudwara. Uploaded by food blogger @delhifoonest, the video has garnered 3.1 million views and 235k likes. Take a look:











First, a huge kadhai is placed on heat and kilograms of ghee is melted. Once the ghee is melted, atta(whole wheat flour) is added to the kadhai. The secret to why Gurudwara's kada Prasad tastes so delicious is that the proportion of the ghee they use in the halwa is the same as the proportion of atta and sugar. The atta is fried in ghee till it changes colour and to give the signature brown colour of Kada Prasad. Next, boiling water is added to the ghee-atta mixture. Finally, sugar is added to the mixture. Once the halwa is ready, it is taken out and served in recyclable leaf plates. This video is shot in Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.





Also Read: Did You Know: Cooked Leafy Vegetables Were First Served 3,500 Years Ago





People were in awe with the video and people commented, "Best thing on Instagram today". Another viewer commented "Thank you for sharing. Nothing can beat the divine taste of Kada Prasad." The video of how this halwa is made has left desi viewers enlightened!











Like us, were you to left amazed with the video? Do let us know in the comments section below.



