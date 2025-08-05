Biryani is pure love for many food enthusiasts, whether it is served hot and fresh at a restaurant or ordered at home. The dish is flavourful, aromatic and wholesome, making it a perfect choice for celebrations or even a lazy dinner. However, when ordering biryani at home, there is one common issue that many can relate to. In a viral video on Instagram, content creator Anil Lobo has hilariously captured a moment that resonates with countless biryani fans.





In the video, which has garnered over 4.6 million views, the foodie is seen eagerly opening a box of biryani at home. He takes in the aroma and gets ready to eat. But then, his attention shifts to the small container of raita that comes with it - the quantity is so little it could be finished in just one bite.





Also Read: Diners Place Meat Bone In Veg Biryani To Avoid Paying Bill, Caught On CCTV

"The biggest problem about ordering biryani is the quantity of raita they give," reads the text on the video. In the caption, he adds, "We need more raita with the biryani."











The internet found the video amusing and highly relatable. The comments section was filled with reactions from biryani lovers echoing the same concern.





"So relatable ... finally someone spoke about it," one user wrote. Another said, "Oh, I thought that was only me. Never enough raita, so I order extra and pay for it."





One person commented, "I purchase extra curd just for occasions like these, and I love curd in general."





A foodie added, "We all must join this revolution." Another joked, "Saari biryani par raita ferr diya.."





Do you also find yourself facing the same raita issue when ordering biryani at home? Tell us in the comments below.