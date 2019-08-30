Watch: 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Stars Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Enjoy 'Badnam Kulfi' In Lucknow

Ananya Panday has been signed for the lead in Khali Peeli

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are shooting for their next film Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow, are having a gala time in the city of Nawabs. Lucknow is renowned for its rich culinary legacy, and it seems that the young actors are in no mood to miss out on the signature delicacies of the city. In a recent video that has surfaced online, Kartik and Ananya can be seen enjoying 'Badnaam' Kulfi with their crew members. Ananya Panday posted the Instagram story on Friday. 'Kulfi बदनाम हुई(Badnam Hui)', she captioned the video. 'Badnaam' in Hindi means infamous.





The reason behind the quirky name stems from the preparation of the dessert. Unlike traditional kulfi, this kulfi is not frozen but churned vigorously with ice. Badnam kulfi became an instant favourite when it was first introduced by Kanpur's famous Thaggu Ke Laddoo sweet shop. Badnaam kulfi is now a sensation across Uttar Pradesh. Ananya's Instagram story was reposted by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.





Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan also posted a picture of him relishing chhole, kulche and dahi, in an auto-rickshaw! "Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana #PatiPatniAurWoh," he captioned the image. Less than a month ago, Kartik was also spotted at a local kachori shop in Lucknow, tucking into deep-fried kachoris, unfazed by the mob that surrounded him.











Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Luka Chuppi, has also been roped in for the lead role in Love Aaj Kal 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who made her debut this year with Student Of The Year 2, has been signed for the lead in Khali Peeli, wherein she would be starring opposite Ishaan Khatter.















