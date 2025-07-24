If you have ever sat down for a traditional Kerala sadya, then you have tasted matta rice - also known as Palakkadan matta, Rosematta or Kerala red rice. With its distinct reddish-brown hue, earthy aroma and chewy texture, matta rice is far more than just a staple grain of the region. It carries the legacy of Kerala's agriculture and culinary identity, passed down through generations. Cultivated primarily in Palakkad, this indigenous variety has earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its regional uniqueness. But its appeal goes beyond geography. From festive feasts to humble weekday lunches, matta rice finds its way onto countless plates, especially for its rich nutritional profile.

Kerala's Matta Rice: A Traditional Grain With Royal Roots

Matta rice is grown in the Palakkad region of Kerala, where the black cotton soil and humid climate give it its distinct flavour and texture.





Historically, this rice was considered a delicacy reserved for royalty during the Chera dynasty. Over the decades, while many households across South India shifted to polished white rice, Kerala held on to its red rice traditions. Today, this decision is widely appreciated by nutritionists and health enthusiasts.

Matta Rice vs White Rice: Key Differences

Unlike white rice, matta rice is parboiled - a method that retains the bran layer and locks in nutrients. This process gives the rice its reddish-brown colour, nutty aroma and chewy bite. It is often described as an acquired taste, but one that pairs well with Kerala's coconut-based curries, spicy fish gravies and dry vegetable preparations.





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that traditional rice varieties like matta are rich in fibre, magnesium and antioxidants. They also have a low glycaemic index, making them suitable for diabetics and people managing their weight.

Health Benefits Of Matta Rice: Why Kerala's Red Rice Is A Smart Choice

Health experts say red rice varieties like matta are packed with anthocyanins - a natural pigment that gives the rice its colour and antioxidant benefits. These compounds help reduce inflammation, support heart health and may even lower the risk of chronic diseases.





Here is what matta rice adds to your plate:

1. Matta Rice Is High In Fibre And Great For Digestion

The intact bran layer makes matta rice a rich source of fibre, which aids digestion, promotes satiety and supports gut health. It also helps regulate bowel movements and may reduce the risk of constipation.

2. Matta Rice Contains Magnesium And Calcium For Bone And Heart Health

These minerals are essential for bone strength, muscle function and cardiovascular health. A single serving of matta rice can contribute significantly to your daily magnesium intake.

3. Matta Rice Has A Low Glycaemic Index, Suitable For Diabetics

Unlike polished white rice, matta rice digests slowly, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This makes it a good option for diabetics and those managing insulin resistance.

4. Matta Rice Is Naturally Gluten-Free And Low In Fat

Naturally free of gluten and low in fat, matta rice is suitable for people with gluten intolerance and those keeping an eye on their weight. Its fibre content also helps manage cravings and supports weight goals.

5. Matta Rice Is A Source Of Iron And B Vitamins

The reddish outer layer contains iron, which supports red blood cell production and helps prevent anaemia. It also contains B vitamins that aid metabolism and energy levels.

6. Matta Rice Supports Heart Health

The fibre and antioxidants in matta rice may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and improve HDL (good) cholesterol, promoting better heart health over time.

How To Cook Kerala's Matta Rice At Home: Cooking Tips And Ratio

Matta rice takes longer to cook than white rice, but the result is worth the effort.

Soak it for 45 to 60 minutes before cooking to cut down on cook time

Use a large vessel with a 1:8 rice-to-water ratio

Alternatively, pressure cook it for about 30 minutes

Can You Replace Brown Rice With Matta Rice?

Yes, and many do. Matta rice offers a similar nutrient profile to brown rice-think fibre, iron, and complex carbs, but with a bolder, nuttier taste and a chewier bite. It also holds its shape well, which makes it great for curries. If you are used to brown rice, matta is an easy switch that feels familiar but tastes more rooted.

What Dishes Can You Make With Matta Rice Besides Plain Rice?

Matta rice goes far beyond plain steamed rice. It is used in Kerala kitchens for kanji (porridge), idli, appam, and even payasam. You will also spot it in rice salads, pilafs, and traditional snacks like kondattam and murukku. Its texture holds up well in both savoury and sweet recipes, making it surprisingly versatile for everyday cooking.

Can Matta Rice Replace White Rice In Idli And Dosa Batter?

Yes, but it takes a little planning. Many home cooks mix matta rice with regular idli rice - usually in a 1:3 ratio - for making dosa or idli batter. It ferments faster and can taste slightly earthier, so it might take a batch or two to adjust. But if you enjoy whole grains, the swap works well.

Why Do Kerala People Prefer Matta Rice With Fish Curry?

There is a reason matta rice shows up with fish curry across Kerala. Its robust flavour and chewy texture are a natural match for the heat and richness of seafood gravies. White rice would just disappear under all that spice. Matta, on the other hand, holds its own-and that balance is what makes it a local favourite.





In a world full of imported grains and trending superfoods, Kerala's matta rice proves that sometimes the most powerful ingredients are the ones that have been around all along. The next time you are planning a meal, consider serving matta rice. Your gut, heart and tastebuds may all benefit.