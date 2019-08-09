SEARCH
'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' Actor Kartik Aaryan Tries 'Oily' Kachori At This Iconic Shop In Lucknow! (Watch Video)

Kartik, who is shooting for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, is having a gala time in the 'City of Nawabs'

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 09, 2019 12:54 IST

Aaryan is also a self-confessed foodie.

He is the current blue-eyed boy of the industry, but that does not seem to deter Kartik Aaryan from enjoying simple things in life. Kartik, who is shooting for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow, is having a gala time in the 'city of Nawabs'. Kartik was recently caught enjoying Kachoris at famous Bajpai Kachori Wala in Lucknow. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor tried the Kachoris even as the fans warned him about the grease quotient of the snack, Kartik smiled and indulged in the 'oily' kachoris anyway. Kartik is undeniably one of the fittest actors of the industry, but Aaryan is also a self-confessed foodie. Aparshakti Khurana, his co-star in 'Luka Chuppi', revealed in one of the events how Kartik would often treat the crew with homemade delicacies when the cast was shooting in his home town Gwalior.

In this video posted by Viral Bhayani, Kartik is surrounded by a group of fans. Standing at the counter, Kartik also engages in a fun banter with his fans, where one of them remarks how the oily kachori may hamper his skin. Kartik retorts saying that the Kachori may just make his skin 'glow' and quickly tucks into the North-Indian snack with a toothy smile. He can also be heard complimenting the skin of the gentleman who served him his plate of kachori.

On professional front, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll; his first release of the year 'Luka Chuppi' was a blockbuster. Kartik is also roped in as a lead for 'Love Aaj Kal 2', where he is starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is slated to release later this year. In 'Pati Patni Aur Who', Kartik would be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.


 

