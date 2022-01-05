Cooking is not a piece of cake, but years of practice have helped us learn cooking hacks that make our lives much easier! Taking something as simple as peeling a ginger, without the right tool peeling a ginger, can take us hours and even after spending that much time the ginger would still have peels left. But not anymore. We found one video of a man where he shares his secret of peeling ginger in minutes. In the video, he demonstrates how to peel ginger with the help of a spoon. Yes, you heard that right! By just being a little creative in the kitchen, one can make cooking much easier. Similarly, we have found another genius hack that would reduce the time we spend in the kitchen.





Cooking food without measuring ingredients is a gamble, isn't it?! Adding more or less than the given amount of salt in a recipe can mess with the taste of the dish. But measuring food can be a time-consuming task, especially when we have to measure different types of liquid for a particular recipe. While our go-to method is to use a different spoon every time we want to add soy sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, etc in a recipe, that technique results in spending extra time washing the dishes. Wouldn't it be convenient if we could use the same spoon for measuring all liquids? Now you can! Take a look:







The video was uploaded by @sidneyraz and it has 518k views and 25k likes. Rather than taking out a fresh spoon every time you want to measure a liquid, just apply some non-stick spray on the spoon and then use the spoon to measure the ingredients. Every time you'll pour the ingredient, you'll get a clean spoon! If you don't have a non-stick spray in your house, don't worry. We have found a way around that too! Just grease the spoon with oil and you are good to go!





Try out this kitchen hack and let us know if you liked it in the comments section.



