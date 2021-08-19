Indian curries have us spoilt for choice, whether it's a sinful butter chicken or a delectable prawn curry. In an attempt to make these gravies delicious, restaurants often end up using copious quantities of oil which is quite unhealthy. Even at home, we sometimes unknowingly add more oil than is required. So, what should we do in such a situation? A viral hack has found the simple and pure genius solution for this. Believe it or not, there is a way that the excess oil in your gravy can be removed quickly without much hassle. Take a look:

(Also Read: Kitchen Hacks 101: These Quick Tricks Will Make Your Life So Much Simpler)





The video of the viral hack was shared on Twitter by @24hrknowledge, which is a moderator page that shares informative and entertaining facts. The 18-second clip has received over 110k views and 4k likes since the time it was shared.

In the short video, we can see a container full of what seems to be a seafood-based curry. The hot curry has lots of oil floating on top, which is removed with a simple trick - with the help of a huge ice cube. The spherical ice was immersed in the gravy, and within seconds, the excess oil got stuck beneath it. The layer of fat then was removed and separated from the gravy.





How brilliant and innovative, right? The science behind the hack is that fat particles cool down due to the ice, and then get stuck to it. Thus, this hack is a perfectly effective way to remove excess oil from gravies or curries. Twitter users too appreciated the incredibly genius hack which is going viral. Take a look:

(Also Read: 5 Easy Ways To Clean Burnt Pans In Just A Few Minutes)





Thus, the next time you come across some gravy that has oil floating on top - you know what to do! What did you think of the viral hack? Tell us in the comments below.