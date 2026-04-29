There's a very specific kind of joy that comes with "adult money." It's not the serious, bill-paying kind but the fun kind. The kind that lets you finally say yes to things your younger self would have only dreamed about while staring at a bakery window or a restaurant menu. And if you're a foodie, the possibilities are endless. So, we asked foodies how they like to spend adult money, and these are some of the best tried-and-tested ways to be truly happy.

Spending Adult Money As A Foodie

1. Order Cake Just Because You Want To

Remember when cakes were only meant for birthdays or special occasions? Now, it doesn't have to. One random evening, you can just open an app or walk into a bakery and pick exactly what you're craving. Just cut yourself a slice, put on your favourite show, and suddenly an ordinary day will feel special. It's such a small thing, but it hits differently when you realise you didn't need permission or a reason this time.

2. Turn Movie Night Into A Proper Treat

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As kids, movie nights used to be about budgeting snacks or sneaking them in. But now, you can just go all in. Book the seats you like (yes, the recliners!), order the biggest tub of popcorn, and add a portion of nachos, some drinks, maybe even dessert. You can even create the movie night of your dreams (the one you see in movies) with your favourite comfort foods laid out like a mini buffet. It's exactly the kind of joy your younger self imagined.





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3. Try That Bookmarked Restaurant

We all have that one place we've bookmarked a hundred times but never actually gone to. It feels expensive, or you keep waiting for the 'right occasion.' But adult money means there's an occasion whenever you feel like it. Every once in a while, Vaishali Kapila, Sub-Editor, NDTV Food, likes to make a reservation, get dressed, and experience fine dining properly.

4. Eat Dessert First (Because You Can)

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As a kid, dessert always came last, and that too, if there was room for it. But now, you can flip the rules completely. If you choose to, you can just walk into a cafe and order waffles, ice cream, or cake as your main event. Jigyasa Kakwani, Sub-Editor, NDTV Food, sometimes skips dinner entirely and just indulges in her sweet tooth (no, it's not illegal). It feels a little rebellious in the best way, and sometimes, it's exactly what you need to lift your mood.

5. Go All Out On Cravings Day

There are days when you don't crave anything, and then there are days you crave everything. Honestly, the latter is easier to handle, especially with adult money. Order the burger, the fries, the drink, and maybe even dessert. Serial foodies even go a step further and mix cuisines, ordering pizza with momos or chaat with ice cream. It's not something you do every day, but when you do, it feels like a proper treat.

6. Become A Regular At A Cafe

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There's comfort in having your place, a cafe where you like the coffee and the vibe feels right. You can just sit without being rushed. Over time, it becomes your little escape, whether it's for work, reading, or just a quiet break. And sometimes, they even start recognising you or your usual order, which makes it feel even more special.

7. Customise Your Food Exactly How You Like It

Want extra cheese, less spice, add-ons, or substitutions? You don't have to settle anymore. I, Mallika Khurana, Senior Sub-Editor, NDTV Food, feel that one of the underrated joys of adult money is being able to tweak your food exactly to your taste without worrying about the extra cost. It sounds simple, but it makes every meal feel more satisfying because it's exactly how you wanted it.





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8. Spend On A Memorable Food Experience

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Once in a while, it's nice to go beyond everyday meals or eating out at the same restaurants and try something special. For Neha Grover Kapoor, Deputy Editor, NDTV Food, a fine dining experience, a tasting menu, a chef's pop-up, or a unique dining concept offers just that. It might feel like a splurge, but it's about the experience, the atmosphere, and the memory you take back. And those are the kinds of moments that stay with you.





Using your adult money as a foodie is definitely not about spending big all the time. It's about the freedom to enjoy food the way you've always wanted to. So the next time you're craving anything, just go for it.