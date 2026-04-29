After fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, roasted chicken, and butter chicken, people on social media have now been introduced to a rather unusual new kind: Diet Coke chicken. Yes, you read that absolutely right. The dish recently went viral after a woman named Juliette Moreno, who described herself as a chef in her bio, shared her "grandma's" recipe for Diet Coke chicken on Instagram, leaving viewers both amused and shocked at the same time. "Let's surprise my family with Diet Coke chicken. I thought this would be the perfect dish to show off my cooking skills," she says at the beginning of the clip, and then proceeds to demonstrate the recipe.





In a large pan, she first empties three cans of Diet Coke and then adds a generous amount of barbecue sauce. She boils the mixture before dropping a few chicken legs into it one by one. The chicken is then cooked in the fizzy, sauce-based mixture until completely done. After that, she takes them out of the boiling mixture and serves them on a plate. She said boiling the chicken in the Diet Coke and BBQ sauce mixture "gives the chicken a sweet flavour and makes it so tender." Clearly impressed with the results, she concludes the video by saying, "This is seriously my new obsession."





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Check out the full video below:

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "My grandma taught me this. Ingredients: a pack of chicken drumsticks, 3 cans of Diet Coke, a bottle of BBQ sauce. Optional: garlic powder, onion powder, soy sauce."





Since the video surfaced on social media, it has sparked a range of reactions from viewers, with many pointing out that in some parts of the world, chicken is cooked with fizzy drinks.





"That's very Filipino in a way. The number of times I've had a meat dish cooked by Filipinos that had a soft drink added (usually Sprite) makes it seem like a staple in their cooking," said one person.





Another quipped, "They actually have Coca-Cola chicken in Mexico."





"Coca-Cola chicken is popular in Hong Kong," mentioned another individual.





Meanwhile, one user joked, "Thank God I don't have Diet Coke in my country." Someone else humorously asked, "Does this make the chicken calorie-free too?"





"Yeah, as a diabetic who routinely drinks Diet Coke - in fact, I have one downstairs in my fridge right now - but seriously, stop," shared another person.





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Clearly, the unusual recipe has left the internet both entertained and divided.