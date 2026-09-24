Menstruation is a natural part of a woman's life. During this time, the body goes through several changes, and it is common to experience menstrual cramps, hormonal fluctuations, fatigue, mood swings and weakness. Eating the wrong foods can add to the discomfort, making it important to follow a balanced diet that helps maintain energy levels throughout the day.





Recently, nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shared a video on her Instagram page, 'Nutty Over Nutritious', discussing the foods she includes in her diet during menstruation. In the video, she reveals that she starts her day with soaked raisins, saffron and nuts, a simple way to add magnesium and healthy fats to her diet.





Following a nutritious and balanced diet during your period can help support overall wellbeing. Iron-rich green leafy vegetables may help reduce the risk of anaemia and fatigue, while dry fruits and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, cashews and chia seeds provide magnesium and healthy fats. In the video, the nutritionist also shares several meal ideas, from breakfast to dinner, that can easily be included in your daily routine.

Also Read: Foods That Reduce Period Pain: A Guide To Natural Relief

Soaked Raisins And Saffron Water

Soak 8 to 10 black raisins and 3 to 4 strands of saffron in a glass of water overnight. Strain the water in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

Stewed Apple Fibre Bowl

Ingredients

2 peeled apples

A pinch of cinnamon

1 tbsp soaked chia seeds

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

1 tbsp roasted pumpkin seeds

A few soaked black raisins

2 prunes

3 to 4 tbsp pomegranate arils

Method





Stew the peeled apples with a pinch of cinnamon and cover with a lid. Cook for 6 to 7 minutes until soft.





Transfer the apples to a bowl and add the soaked chia seeds, flaxseed powder, roasted pumpkin seeds, soaked raisins, prunes and pomegranate. Mix everything well and serve.

Vegetable Juice

Ingredients

1 beetroot

1/2 carrot

1/2 cup pomegranate

A handful of coriander leaves

A handful of mint leaves

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Method





Blend all the ingredients using a cold-pressed juicer or grinder. Strain the juice before drinking.

Veg Jowar Roti

Ingredients

Jowar flour

Finely chopped onion

Coriander leaves

Green chillies

Salt

Black pepper powder

Lukewarm water

Method





Combine the jowar flour with the onion, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt and black pepper.





Add lukewarm water and knead into a soft dough. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each portion into a roti. Cook on a hot tawa on both sides until golden and fully cooked.

Paneer Makhana Tikkis

Ingredients

Soaked makhanas

Grated paneer

1 boiled potato

Grated carrot

Boiled peas

Coriander leaves

Green chillies

Chaat masala

Salt

Black pepper powder

Other spices, as required

Method





Drain the soaked makhanas and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the grated paneer, boiled potato, carrot, peas, coriander leaves, green chillies, chaat masala, salt, black pepper and other spices.





Mix everything well and shape the mixture into small tikkis. Cook them on a hot tawa until golden and crisp on both sides.

Hibiscus Tea

Boil 1 cup of water for 3 to 4 minutes. Switch off the heat and add 1 tsp of dried hibiscus flowers. Cover and let it steep for 7 to 10 minutes. Strain and enjoy warm.

Watch The Video Here: