From crispy chips and fragrant curries to desserts and smoothies, jackfruit has long been a staple in Indian kitchens. Often called the world's largest tree-borne fruit, it is valued for its versatility - its raw form is used in savoury dishes, while the ripe fruit is enjoyed for its natural sweetness. While jackfruit is grown across several states, one place has earned a distinct identity for its scale of production and cultural connection to the fruit. So, which place is known as the jackfruit capital of India? Let's find out.
Also Read: Which Place Is Known As The Saffron Capital Of India?
Panruti Is The Jackfruit Capital Of India
Located in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, Panruti is widely known as the jackfruit capital of India due to its extensive cultivation and active trade. The region's warm climate, fertile soil and favourable conditions make it ideal for growing the fruit.
During peak season, local markets are filled with large jackfruits that are transported to different parts of the country. The town's economy is closely linked to this produce, with many farmers relying on it for their livelihood.
Panruti is known for:
- Premium-quality jackfruit
- Large-scale cultivation
- Sweet and aromatic fruit
- Thriving fruit markets
- Traditional farming practices
What Makes Panruti's Jackfruit Stand Out?
Panruti's jackfruit is valued for its taste, texture and aroma.
The fruit is known for:
- Naturally sweet flavour
- Firm, fleshy bulbs
- Rich aroma
- Large fruit size
- Consistent quality
The growing conditions in the region allow the fruit to develop a balanced sweetness, making it popular in both fresh markets and processing. In addition to being sold whole, jackfruit from Panruti is also used to make chips, sweets and other products.
Jackfruit Culture In Panruti
In Panruti, jackfruit is more than just a seasonal crop - it is a key part of everyday life and the local economy.
During harvest months, the town sees:
- Busy fruit markets
- Roadside jackfruit stalls
- Wholesale trading activity
- Farmers transporting fresh produce
- Visitors purchasing freshly harvested fruit
Panruti is also known for its cashew cultivation, further reinforcing its importance as an agricultural centre in Tamil Nadu. For many families, farming practices related to jackfruit have been passed down through generations.
Also Read: Which State Is Known As The Coconut Capital Of India?
Why Panruti Stands Out
States such as Kerala, Karnataka and Assam also produce significant quantities of jackfruit. However, Panruti remains distinct for its concentration of cultivation and strong market network.
The town is recognised for:
- Extensive jackfruit cultivation
- Established fruit markets
- Consistent supply across regions
- Generational farming expertise
- Strong agricultural identity
While the title is not official, Panruti is widely known as the jackfruit capital of India, reflecting both its scale of production and its long-standing association with the fruit.