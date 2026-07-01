From crispy chips and fragrant curries to desserts and smoothies, jackfruit has long been a staple in Indian kitchens. Often called the world's largest tree-borne fruit, it is valued for its versatility - its raw form is used in savoury dishes, while the ripe fruit is enjoyed for its natural sweetness. While jackfruit is grown across several states, one place has earned a distinct identity for its scale of production and cultural connection to the fruit. So, which place is known as the jackfruit capital of India? Let's find out.





Also Read: Which Place Is Known As The Saffron Capital Of India?

Panruti Is The Jackfruit Capital Of India

Photo: Unsplash





Located in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, Panruti is widely known as the jackfruit capital of India due to its extensive cultivation and active trade. The region's warm climate, fertile soil and favourable conditions make it ideal for growing the fruit.

During peak season, local markets are filled with large jackfruits that are transported to different parts of the country. The town's economy is closely linked to this produce, with many farmers relying on it for their livelihood.





Panruti is known for:

Premium-quality jackfruit

Large-scale cultivation

Sweet and aromatic fruit

Thriving fruit markets

Traditional farming practices

What Makes Panruti's Jackfruit Stand Out?

Panruti's jackfruit is valued for its taste, texture and aroma.





The fruit is known for:

Naturally sweet flavour

Firm, fleshy bulbs

Rich aroma

Large fruit size

Consistent quality

The growing conditions in the region allow the fruit to develop a balanced sweetness, making it popular in both fresh markets and processing. In addition to being sold whole, jackfruit from Panruti is also used to make chips, sweets and other products.

Jackfruit Culture In Panruti

Photo: Unsplash

In Panruti, jackfruit is more than just a seasonal crop - it is a key part of everyday life and the local economy.

During harvest months, the town sees:

Busy fruit markets

Roadside jackfruit stalls

Wholesale trading activity

Farmers transporting fresh produce

Visitors purchasing freshly harvested fruit

Panruti is also known for its cashew cultivation, further reinforcing its importance as an agricultural centre in Tamil Nadu. For many families, farming practices related to jackfruit have been passed down through generations.





Also Read: Which State Is Known As The Coconut Capital Of India?

Why Panruti Stands Out

States such as Kerala, Karnataka and Assam also produce significant quantities of jackfruit. However, Panruti remains distinct for its concentration of cultivation and strong market network.





The town is recognised for:

Photo: Unsplash

Extensive jackfruit cultivation

Established fruit markets

Consistent supply across regions

Generational farming expertise

Strong agricultural identity

While the title is not official, Panruti is widely known as the jackfruit capital of India, reflecting both its scale of production and its long-standing association with the fruit.