For many, ice cream is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a sweet treat. While it's often associated with summer, this creamy delight is enjoyed year-round around the world. More than just a dessert, ice cream represents comfort, celebration, and nostalgia, connecting people from Delhi's kulfi stands to Rome's gelaterias and classic American scoop shops.





Over centuries, ice cream has evolved, adapted, and delighted, becoming both a symbol of indulgence and a canvas for creativity. Today, artisanal makers and big brands alike churn out bold new flavours and eye-catching toppings, fuelling a craze that shows no sign of melting away. And while dairy-free and low-calorie options have found their fans, there's a reason lines still form for the real deal: a scoop of nostalgia, joy, and pure, unadulterated pleasure.

This Country Lives And Breathes Ice Cream

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Le Mars has earned its reputation as the “Sweetest City on Earth” not just for its fondness for ice cream, but for its deep-rooted connection to the frozen treat industry. Since 1994, Le Mars has held the official title of the Ice Cream Capital of the World, thanks to Wells Enterprises Inc., the world's largest producer of ice cream novelties in a single location. Each year, Wells churns out around 150 million gallons of ice cream, a figure unmatched by any other city globally.





The impact of ice cream is visible everywhere: from the 50 larger-than-life ice cream cone sculptures lining the streets to the Wells Visitor Centre & Ice Cream Parlour, which has become both a local landmark and a destination for ice cream lovers nationwide. It's this combination of production, pride, and celebration that has truly made Le Mars synonymous with all things sweet.





Also Read: Why Modern Desserts Are Ditching Sugar, Not Indulgence

Best Time To Visit

Le Mars, Iowa, truly lives up to its title as the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” every June, when its annual Ice Cream Days festival brings the town to life. In 2026, Le Mars marked the 32nd edition of this four-day summer tradition, drawing visitors from across the region for a celebration that's all about community, nostalgia, and, of course, ice cream. Festival dates shift each year slightly, but the sweet spot is always mid-to-late June.





During Ice Cream Days, the Wells team hands out nearly 8,000 novelty ice cream treats, and the legendary Wells Ice Cream Parlour becomes the heart of the action, offering more than 30+ flavours and a peek into the company's rich history. Even if you miss the festival, the parlour is a must-visit year-round, but if you want all the excitement, crowds, parades, live music, and free scoops, plan your visit for festival week.

What Can You Expect At Ice Cream Days?

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The fun kicks off with an old-fashioned ice cream social, classic car show, live music, a family bike ride, and a town-wide scavenger hunt. The following days bring outdoor movies, a community theatre show, creative rock art, the quirky “Waffle Cone Warrior Court,” and the high-energy Ice Cream Bash concert. The grand finale is a bustling carnival, festive parade, live entertainment and plenty of ice cream.





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Thinking about a summer road trip? Here's why Ice Cream Days in Le Mars should top your list:

Sample 30+ flavours at the Wells Visitor Centre & Ice Cream Parlour

Dive into four days of festival fun

· Hunt for giant ice cream cone sculptures around town

Explore the charming shops and colourful murals of downtown Le Mars

· Snap the perfect family photo in the Ice Cream Capital of the World

Just be sure to bring your appetite between festival treats and legendary parlour scoops; you'll want plenty of room for dessert (and maybe seconds).