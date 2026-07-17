Water is essential for almost every function in the body. It helps in everything, from regulating temperature to supporting digestion and transporting nutrients. However, over the years, alkaline water has emerged as a popular wellness trend, with many people adding it to their daily routine. While some believe it offers additional health benefits over regular drinking water, others are simply curious about what makes it different. As per experts, alkaline water may offer several benefits when consumed as part of a balanced lifestyle.

What Exactly Is Alkaline Water?

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Unlike regular drinking water, alkaline water has a higher pH level. According to Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anju Sood, alkaline water is water with a pH level above 7. She explains that it contains alkaline minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium, which contribute to its higher pH.

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Health Benefits Of Alkaline Water

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According to the experts, here are some of the ways alkaline water may support overall health:





1. May Help Maintain the Body's pH Balance





According to Anju Sood, alkaline water may help maintain the body's acid-alkaline balance. She explains that many modern dietary habits are believed to increase acidity in the body, and consuming alkaline water may help balance it.





2. May Support Digestion





Dr. Suresh Sisodia, a veteran in the water purification industry, says alkaline water may support digestive health by helping maintain a healthy digestive environment. He also recommends pairing it with a balanced diet rather than relying on it alone for better digestive health.





3. May Support Immunity





According to Dr Sisodia, staying adequately hydrated is important for overall health, and alkaline water may help support normal body functions that contribute to overall well-being and immunity when consumed as part of a healthy lifestyle.





4. May Help Keep You Hydrated





Hydration remains one of the biggest reasons people choose alkaline water. According to Anju Sood, proper hydration is essential for carrying nutrients throughout the body and supporting several everyday bodily functions. Drinking enough fluids, whether alkaline or otherwise, plays an important role in maintaining overall health.





5. Provides Essential Minerals





Anju Sood explains that alkaline water naturally contains minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium. These minerals contribute to its alkaline nature and also play important roles in several normal body functions.





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Can You Make Alkaline Water At Home?

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According to Anju Sood, a simple homemade version can be prepared by adding a few slices of lemon or cucumber to drinking water and allowing it to infuse before consumption.





However, she notes that commercially available alkaline water and naturally mineral-rich alkaline water may differ in composition.

Are There Any Side Effects?

According to Anju Sood, excessive consumption of anything is not advisable. She notes that while alkaline water can be included in the diet, moderation is important. It should not be viewed as a replacement for a balanced diet or other healthy lifestyle habits.





So, alkaline water may offer benefits such as supporting hydration, digestion, mineral intake and overall well-being, but it works best as part of an overall healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity and adequate hydration.





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.