Janmashtami is celebrated with prayers, music, colourful decorations and, of course, plenty of delicious food. One of the most special traditions of the festival is Chappan Bhog, where 56 types of sattvik dishes are offered to Lord Krishna. The bhog includes makhan mishri, kheer, poori, dal, fruits and dry fruits.





But why are exactly 56 dishes offered to Krishna? The answer is linked to the mythological story of Govardhan Hill in Braj, which Lord Krishna lifted to protect people from heavy rain.





Chef Ranveer Brar recently explained the story behind this popular Janmashtami tradition.

Also Read: Video: Chef Ranveer Brar Teaches Ansh Chopra How To Cook Delicious Fried Rice





On Instagram, Ranveer shared, “Food has always been at the heart of our celebrations, and few festive offerings are as fascinating as the Chhappan Bhog. The 56 dishes are offered to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami and Govardhan Puja. But why 56? The legend goes that when Krishna lifted Govardhan mountain to protect the villagers, he stood there for seven days. Since he usually had eight meals a day, the villagers prepared 8 × 7 = 56 offerings as their thanksgiving once the rains stopped.”





The celebrity chef pointed out that the dishes may change from region to region, but the idea remains that an entire mountain of food is offered with devotion.





Ranveer Brar added, “Our five fingers represent the five rasas of food: sweet, salty, sour, spicy and savoury. And Rasa also represents the different relationships one can share with Krishna: Santa, Dasya, Sakya, Vatsalya and Madhurya. Maybe that's why food is so much more than food. It carries emotion, memories, relationships and devotion. And when food is prepared with love and offered to God, it becomes an expression of all of these. So this Janmashtami, let's celebrate the Rasas in our food and the Rasas in our relationship with God. Happy Janmashtami.”

Chappan Bhog includes a mix of savoury foods, sweets, dairy items, fruits and nuts. The savoury section has spinach curry, bottle gourd curry, kadhi, khichdi, lentils, chila, pakoras, tikkis, puri, roti, papad and bhujia. For those with a sweet tooth, there are rice kheer, rasgulla, rabri, malpua, murabba, shakkarpare, ghevar, jalebi, laddus, mohanbhog and sweet rice.





Also Read: What Are The 56 Bhogs Served During Janmashtami And Why Are They Special?





The bhog also includes milk, yoghurt, ghee, butter, cream, buttermilk, mattha, lassi, coconut chutney, mint chutney, fennel paan and cardamom.





Fresh fruits and nuts, such as mango, banana, grapes, apple, plum, cashews, almonds, pistachios, raisins, coconut water, shikanji and chickpeas complete the spread.