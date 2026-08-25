Ranveer Brar is one of India's most beloved chefs. The passion with which he talks about food and takes us through the history and stories behind different dishes and recipes is truly amazing. Joining him this time is actor Ansh Chopra, who gets an in-person masterclass from the OG chef on how to prepare fried rice. Ansh shared a video on Instagram featuring the duo, and while it's a joy to watch them share a frame, the fun-filled clip is also sure to leave you in splits.

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Ansh captioned the video as, “Finally sikh liya fried rice Vo bhi OG Chef @ranveer.brar Sir se. Thank you sir. Public Tumlogo ko bhi sikhna hai toh DM karo meko jaldi jaldi. @harsh_dendel @shararat._ @chakliproduction.”

Watch the full post below:

The video starts with Ansh looking at the camera and saying, “Abhi chef toh chale gaye. Kanda tamatar cut karke, fry karke kaisa bananeka hai. Thoda bura lag raha hai mereko. 2-3 cheezein mereko aur seekhne ki thi jaise fried rice, Manchurian. Aisa lagta hai abhi online seekhna padega” (Now that the chef has gone, I don't know how to learn cooking or how to cut or use onions and tomatoes while cooking. I feel a little sad about it. I really wanted to learn two or three things from him, including fried rice and Manchurian. But now I think I'll have to learn this online only).

For those wondering, Ansh was possibly referring to the reality show The Traitors Season 2, where Ranveer Brar was a fellow contestant and has since been eliminated.

Right after Ansh's monologue in the video, we could see chef Ranveerentering the frame and asking Ansh, “Fried rice seekhne ka hai tereko?Mere paas se itni jagah se ye video ghoom ghoom ke aaya. Arey aapne Ansh ko fried rice nahi sikhaaya. Maine kaha main Ansh ko fried rice seekha deta hoon finally” (You want to learn fried rice? You know, I've seen this video so many times. People have been asking me why I haven't taught Ansh how to make fried rice. So I thought I should finally do the honours).

Then we see them moving towards the stove. There's a wok on the stove and some white steamed rice kept on the side. Ansh seems happy that the process is finally about to start. The chef starts putting ingredients into the wok one after anothe hur, including finely chopped vegetables followed by spices. Finally, he puts the rice into it and starts mixing everything well. Meanwhile, Ansh keeps commenting, “Sir, teekha banaao ekdam mast. Mazaa aanaa chahiye,” (Sir, make it really spicy. It should be absolutely delicious), and gives him instructions to toss and flip the food in the pan in different ways.

He then goes on to say, “Sir, fried rice toh ekdam mast lag raha hai but jab talak vo kadhaai ka tan tan tan tan awaaz nahi aaega na, mazaa nahi aaega” (Sir, the fried rice looks absolutely amazing, but until you hear that tan tan tan tan sound of the wok, it just won't be as much fun), only to see the chef happily following the advice.

Finally, the video shows Ansh holding a bowl of drool-worthy fried rice, first smelling it and complimenting it. He looks extremely excited to dive straight into it. The chef leaves the frame, handing over chopsticks to Ansh for further digging.

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In the end, Ansh puts the chopsticks on the table and simply picks up a spoon to taste the delicacy. He says, “Namak thoda kam hai yaar. Laal bhi nahi hai. Jab talak laal colour haath mein nahi chadhta na tab talak Chinese khaane ka mazaa hi nahi aata hai yaar.” (The salt is a little less. And it's not red enough either. Until that red colour stains your hands, what's the fun in eating Chinese?)

Chef Ranveer's voice is heard in the end, asking Ansh, “Kya bola?” Ansh, looking intimidated, replies, “Bohot acha hai sir. Gulab Jamun kaise banana hai bataona sir” (This is amazing, sir. Please teach me how to make Gulab Jamun)

Would you like to give this recipe a try at home? Let us know in the comments below.