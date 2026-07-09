Green chillies are a common ingredient in many Indian kitchens and are used almost every day to add spice and flavour to food. Most people simply chop them the same way for every recipe without giving it much thought. But celebrity chef Ranveer Brar says this small kitchen habit can actually change the taste and overall flavour of a dish.





In a recent social media post, the chef explained that there's actually a correct way of chopping green chillies. His easy cooking tip has caught the attention of many home cooks because it is simple to follow and does not require any special skills.

Are You Cutting Green Chillies Wrong?

Sharing his tip for cutting green chillies on Instagram, Ranveer Brar said, "No two green chillies have the same size. So the first step is to make them equal by trimming a small piece from the bottom. You can chop that trimmed piece and add it back to the dish or leave it aside if you do not need it."

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"Every chilli has two sides. One is the rounded, thicker side, and the other is the flat side. Make a slit on the thicker side of the chilli. Some people like to remove the seeds, while others leave them in. It depends on your preference. If you want less heat, remove the seeds. If you want a spicier dish, you can keep them inside," the chef added.

Here's How He Makes The World's Best Omelette

This is not the first time Ranveer Brar has shared a simple cooking tip. In 2025, during his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the celebrity chef explained his method for making the world's best omelette.





Ranveer Brar said that making a great omelette is not an easy task. He starts by cracking the eggs into a bowl and adding a little cream and some melted butter before mixing everything together. For extra flavour, he recommended mixing cheese spread with every three eggs before beating the mixture.





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He then suggested cooking the omelette over very low heat while gently moving the eggs as they cook until they are soft and slightly wobbly, before carefully flipping them.





Ranveer Brar said you should not cook the omelette until it is fully done on the stove. Instead, cook it to about 80%, then turn off the heat. The residual heat from the pan will finish cooking the omelette, helping it stay soft and tasty. Click here to read the full story.