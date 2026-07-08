Forget trendy superfoods, green smoothies, and expensive wellness products. At 67, Neetu Kapoor says her secret to staying fit and healthy is much simpler, and it starts with everyday Indian food. In a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan, the veteran actor opened up about everything from her diet and fitness routine to skincare and healthy aging. While many celebrities are known for eating quinoa, avocado toast, and chia pudding, Neetu revealed that none of those foods are part of her lifestyle.

The Surprisingly Simple Indian Diet Neetu Kapoor Swears By

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Neetu didn't mince her words when the conversation turned to superfoods. She revealed that she doesn't like quinoa, chia seeds, or avocados at all. She also said she isn't fond of pizzas and pastas because they are made with refined flour (maida). Instead, her plate is filled with foods she has loved for years. She enjoys rotis, bran, unpolished rice, plenty of vegetables, fish, and eggs. And when it comes to seeds, she picks sabja (basil) seeds over chia.

If there's one habit Neetu says has made the biggest difference, it's being mindful while eating. She believes that healthy eating is about eating the right amount and knowing when to stop. Neetu also spoke about inflammation, saying she believes overeating is one of the biggest reasons people experience it. She explained that when people keep stuffing themselves with heavy meals, rich gravies, and oversized portions, the body has to work much harder.





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Why She Thinks Indian Food Is The Best

Neetu had plenty of praise for Indian cuisine. She said she believes Indian food is one of the healthiest in the world because it includes balanced meals made with rotis, vegetables, lentils, spices, and wholesome ingredients. She also spoke about the power of Indian spices, especially haldi (turmeric), saying they naturally add goodness to everyday meals.

Along with eating well, Neetu believes regular exercise is essential. Her fitness routine includes weight training, yoga, and swimming. Rather than depending on shortcuts, she says staying active every day is one of the biggest reasons she continues to feel healthy and energetic.





The actor also shared her thoughts on skincare, saying she doesn't believe expensive creams are the secret to glowing skin. She feels that staying hydrated, eating nutritious food, and using a simple moisturiser that suits your skin are more important than chasing costly beauty products or viral skincare trends.