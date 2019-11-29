Yami Gautam Celebrates Birthday With Family, The Cake Will Make You Drool Too (See Pics)

Yami can be seen wearing a cute red sash that read 'Happy birthday'.

Yami started the year with a bang with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film went on to rake more than 200 crores at the domestic box office, becoming one of the highest grossers of 2019. Yami's role as an Intelligence officer was well received by the audience. Her second outing at the box office this year, 'Bala' also proved to be a blockbuster. Will Yami continue her golden run at the box office with 'Ginny Weds Sunny' is yet to be seen. But until then, she is enjoying whatever little time she gets to spend with her family. She rang in her 31st birthday with her kin. She gave us a sneak peek into her private birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile.





Yami can be seen wearing a cute red sash that read 'Happy birthday'. She also donned a red and white polka dot birthday hat. She can be seen all smiles beside her birthday cake. We do not know about you but the blueberry cheesecake had us drooling. The cake made with cream cheese, biscuit crumbs, topped with luscious blueberry compote is a popular dessert with a loyal fanbase. Yami is a fitness icon for millions; she takes immense care of her diet, starting from the morning. She revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that she starts her day with a glass of water and also has a pre-breakfast regime where she eats some fruits, nuts and green tea. But Yami is a self-confessed foodie and her Instagram is proof. Here are the times she filled our Instagram feed with her food outings and gave us new goals.











Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday Yami Gautam. May you get to indulge in all your favourite treats!









