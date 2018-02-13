Yami Gautam Enjoying Ice-Cream In Bangkok Is The Perfect Cure For Weekday Blues

Highlights Yami Gautam is enjoying her time in Bangkok.

She was recently spotted prepping for her role in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'

Yami Gautam seemed to be enjoying her Ben & Jerry's ice-cream.

Yami Gautam was recently in news for her special preparatory workout for a role in her next flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Gautam was spotted slipping into 'beast mode' in the gym, in preparation for the role, which is reportedly going to be that of a lawyer. The actor is currently vacationing in Bangkok with her sister Surilie Gautam, who is also a film and television actor. The sisters are enjoying spending some quality time together and from the looks of it, Yami is letting lose for some time too.

Yami posted a video on her Instagram stories, eating ice-cream from the famous international chain Ben and Jerry's, and looking at her enjoying the treat will surely cure your weekday blues. Have a look!



We're sure you've earned your break Yami! The actor, who was last seen in Sarkar 3 with Amitabh Bachchan and in Kaabil, opposite Hrithik Roshan, is known for her delicate features. Yami follows a strict fitness routine that is a mix of traditional and modern workouts. She relies heavily on Yoga to maintain a healthy weight and believes in eating simple, clean, homemade meals. She has also revealed in an interview that she sticks to natural and herbal products as much as she can for her beauty regime, as well as her diet. (Also Read: Would You Try The Ice Cream That Never Melts? No Kidding!)

Yami follows a structured diet plan too, and her day starts with a detox drink of pomegranate juice to cleanse her system. She eats just one egg white sandwich with banana shake and a handful of almonds for breakfast. She has her bowl of fruits before lunch and for lunch she has dal for proteins, chicken or vegetable curry with chapatti for lunch. All Yami has for dinner is grilled fish. Well we guess an occasional ice-cream doesn't hurt after all!