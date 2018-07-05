Benefits Of Blackberries: From Weight Loss To Boosting Immunity And More!

Sarika Rana | Updated: July 05, 2018 18:03 IST
According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "blackberries are high in antioxidants, of which anthocyanins are responsible for their deep purple colour. Anthocyanins also help fight free radical damage in the body and address a range of modern conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, vision loss, poor liver function, and declining mental faculties. The berries also have detoxifying properties and promote gut health."
|Nutrition Facts of Blackberries per 100 grams
|Calories
|43
|Sodium
|1 mg
|Total Fat
|0 g
|Potassium
|162 mg
|Saturated
|0 g
|Total Carbs
|10 g
|Polyunsaturated
|0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5 g
|Monounsaturated
|0 g
|Sugars
|5 g
|Trans
|0 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Cholesterol
|0 mg
|Vitamin A
|7%
|Calcium
|3%
|Vitamin C
|35%
|Iron
|8%
1. Blackberries Are Known To Boost Brain Power
According to the study published in the Nutritional Neuroscience Journal, including blackberries in your diet improves both motor and cognitive function. Thanks to their rich polyphenol content, they have a protective effect on the brain.
2. Help Boost Digestion
Blackberries are a rich source of soluble and insoluble fibre that is important for better functioning of the digestive system. Insoluble fibre is responsible for promoting better absorption of water in the large intestine and helps adding bulk to the stools, which further treats constipation and other digestive problems.
3. May Help Lose Weight
The presence of fibre promotes effective bowel movement, which further helps in getting rid of problems like constipation and other digestive issues. Moreover, the fibre present helps in keeping your tummy fuller for longer, thereby, preventing you from binge-eating or indulging in junk. Blackberries are also low in calories, making them a great snack when you are hungry. All these factors are key to lose weight in a healthy way.
4. Help Boost Immunity
The presence of various antioxidants and vitamins make blackberries one of the best fruits that help boost immunity. Regular consumption of these tarty delights may help fight various pathogens and further protect the body from infections and other health problems.
5. Improve Vision
The presence of vitamin C content in blackberries helps protect the vision from weakening. Lutein in blackberries protect them from the harmful ultra-violet rays as it forms a pigment called macula in the area behind the retina, and prevents it from the damage caused by oxidative stress. The antioxidants present in them can also delay age-related macular degeneration and cataract.
6. Are Heart Healthy
It is due to the presence of flavanols that make blackberries heart-friendly. Moreover, other useful components like magnesium and fibre present in them can help prevent the arteries from getting blocked and further help stimulate a smooth blood flow. This reduces the risk of developing heart diseases and maintains a healthy cardiovascular system.
7. May Support Your Oral Health
Berries have been attributed to great oral health and blackberries do not lag behind. Their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties fight against harmful bacteria that cause oral diseases.
According to the book Healing Foods, blackberries are a great source of antioxidant ellagic acid, which can help the skin from damaging from over-exposure to sun. Ellagic acid also prevents the breakdown of collagen, the scaffolding that supports firm skin and prevents inflammation.
How To Add Blackberries In Your Diet?
You can add blackberries to cakes, jams, fruit salads, puddings, smoothies and make sweet syrup out them. You can also make vinegar to add on to your salads and marinades. One of the best ways to add them in your diet is to eat them as it is.
Add the goodness of blackberries into your diet and make the most of these dark purple tarty delights and stay healthy!