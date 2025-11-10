Cheese has long been blamed for everything from heart issues to weight gain. For people with diabetes, it often sits on the “better avoid” list - unfairly so. Newer research says otherwise. Turns out, a slice of mozzarella or a spoonful of cottage cheese might steady your blood sugar instead of spiking it. Picture this: it's 3 p.m., your energy dips, and your hand reaches for something quick. You grab a piece of cheese. It feels indulgent, yet it delivers protein, healthy fats, and minerals that work quietly in your favour. The trick is knowing which cheeses to choose and how to eat them in ways that support your glucose levels, not sabotage them.





How Cheese Helps Keep Blood Sugar in Check

Here is the science bit: cheese is naturally low in carbohydrates and rich in protein — a powerful combination for keeping blood sugar steady.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Kimberlain, M.S., RDN, CDCES, says, “Part-skim mozzarella cheese is a good option for people with diabetes because it's low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and lower in saturated fat compared to full-fat cheeses.”



Protein and fat slow digestion, meaning that when cheese is paired with carbs, glucose enters your bloodstream more gradually. Think of it as a built-in traffic regulator for your blood sugar — no rush hour spikes.



A study in the Archives of Medical Science found that “moderate cheese consumption may be causally linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Higher levels of cheese intake were associated with reduced odds of developing the condition, suggesting that appropriate cheese consumption could support metabolic health.”

Photo Credit: Pexels

Aged cheeses such as Parmesan, Swiss, and Cheddar bring in another bonus: probiotics. These beneficial bacteria help support gut balance, which in turn improves insulin sensitivity. As researchers in PMC noted, “Cheese containing probiotic bacteria was able to delay the development of diabetes. Probiotic-mediated modulation of gut flora can be an efficient remedy against metabolic diseases.”

In other words, the right cheese not only satisfies cravings but also helps your body respond better to sugar.

Why Cheese Deserves a Spot in a Diabetes-Friendly Diet

Photo Credit: Pexels

1. Better Blood Sugar Control

Pairing cheese with other foods slows digestion. Kimberlain explains, “The protein found in mozzarella helps slow digestion, so even if you pair it with carbs, like melting it in a panini or enjoying it with an apple, it can help lower spikes in blood sugar.”



Research shows that combining 25g of protein from cottage cheese with 50g of glucose reduced the glycaemic response by over 10%. That is not a small difference — it's a real effect your body feels.

2. Heart Health Support

People with diabetes are more prone to heart problems. Certain cheeses, especially low-fat or reduced-sodium varieties, provide calcium and magnesium without excess sugar. Swiss cheese is one of the best examples, with just 53 milligrams of sodium per ounce — helping to keep blood pressure in check.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Stronger Bones

Diabetes can increase the risk of osteoporosis. Cheese delivers calcium, vitamin D, and phosphorus — the trio that keeps bones strong and resilient.

4. Satiety and Weight Management

Cheese fills you up faster and keeps hunger away longer. “Cheese's pairing of protein and fat increases satiety, helping control appetite and prevent overeating,” says Kimberlain. Even a small portion can curb cravings effectively.





The Best Cheeses for Blood Sugar Balance

If you're wondering which types make the smartest choices, nutritionists have a few clear favourites:

1. Part-Skim Mozzarella

Mild, versatile, and easy to digest. “The protein found in mozzarella helps slow digestion, so even if you pair it with carbs, it can help lower spikes in blood sugar,” says Kimberlain.

2. Parmesan

Photo Credit: iStock

A tiny sprinkle adds huge flavour and barely any carbs. One ounce has around 10g of protein, and its umami kick makes it a healthy swap for heavier dressings or sauces.

3. Aged Cheddar

Rich in vitamin B12 — essential for people taking metformin, as the medication can lower B12 levels and cause fatigue.

4. Swiss Cheese

Low in sodium and high in protein (8g per ounce). It offers a double benefit: heart protection and blood sugar stability.

5. Cottage Cheese or Ricotta

Photo Credit: iStock

Light, creamy, and low in sodium. “Part-skim ricotta cheese contains protein, has low carbohydrate content, and is low in saturated fat.” Half a cup offers 14g of protein and just 6g of carbs.

6. Skip Processed Cheese

Avoid spreads and slices with added salt, sugar, and artificial fats — these work against blood sugar management.

Smart Ways to Add Cheese to Your Diet:

You do not need to overhaul your meals to enjoy cheese. A few smart pairings go a long way.

Pair with Vegetables: Add cheese to roasted vegetables or salads for a low-carb, high-satisfaction meal.

Add cheese to roasted vegetables or salads for a low-carb, high-satisfaction meal. Use It as a Protein Source : Mix into omelettes, frittatas, or wholegrain toast for slow-releasing energy.

: Mix into omelettes, frittatas, or wholegrain toast for slow-releasing energy. Watch Your Portions: Keep servings to about 30g (roughly one ounce). It is enough to satisfy cravings without overloading calories.

Keep servings to about 30g (roughly one ounce). It is enough to satisfy cravings without overloading calories. Balance with Other Nutrients: Cheese pairs beautifully with nuts, seeds, and whole grains — combinations that slow glucose absorption and keep blood sugar stable.

Things to Keep in Mind

Monitor Sodium:

High sodium can raise blood pressure, so check labels and choose reduced-sodium options.

High sodium can raise blood pressure, so check labels and choose reduced-sodium options. Check Fat Content:

“Opt for moderate or low-fat versions if your healthcare provider recommends limiting saturated fat.”

“Opt for moderate or low-fat versions if your healthcare provider recommends limiting saturated fat.” Moderation Matters:

Cheese has its benefits, but overdoing it can contribute to weight gain, which in turn affects blood sugar control.

The Verdict

Cheese does not need to be off-limits for people with diabetes. When chosen wisely, it can support blood sugar stability, heart health, and bone strength — and make healthy eating a lot more enjoyable.

As Kimberlain puts it, “Even your favourite foods, like cheese, are not off the table when it comes to managing diabetes. Just be sure to choose reduced-fat or low-fat varieties and stick to portion sizes.”

The takeaway? A slice of Swiss or a spoonful of cottage cheese can easily fit into a diabetes-friendly diet. It is all about balance, not restriction — and that is something worth savouring.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, medication, or lifestyle.