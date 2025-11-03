Winter's here, and India's food scene is heating up in the best way possible. The season of cozy sweaters, bonfires, and endless appetites has officially begun-and with it comes a delicious lineup of food festivals worth marking your calendars for. From smoky barbecue feasts and heartwarming regional spreads to winter-special sweets and wine-soaked weekends, November and December are shaping up to be a foodie's paradise. Whether you're in the mood to explore hometown flavours or discover new culinary experiences across cities, these festivals have something for every kind of eater. So bundle up, bring your appetite, and get ready to dig into the best food festivals lighting up the season.

Here Are Some Must-Attend Food Festivals And Events In November-December 2025

Mumbai:

Pedro's Pals at O Pedro: A series of takeovers by friends from Goa

Goa isn't just a place; it's a vibe! From the sunny shores and endless waves to the iconic coconut trees, every trip to Goa is a fresh adventure. But when you can't make the getaway, O Pedro's got you covered. Say hello to Pedro's Pals, where we bring the spirit of Goa to you with a special guest chef or bar buddy taking over our kitchen for a weekend of unforgettable food and fun.

Think Small Plates like Baked Cauliflower Pastel, Okra Fritti, PraÇa Gnocchi, Sea Perch Ceviche, and Wood-fired Chicken Wings. Big Plates like Root Vegetable Caldeen, Grilled 'Coq Au Vin', Whole Baked Catch of the Day, and Roasted Whole Crab. And don't even get us started on desserts, there's Chocolate Mousse, Deep-Fried Apple Pie, and more! Of course, we are not leaving out the cocktails. Sip on a Fontainhas Paloma, Velvet Revolver, Praca Picante or Hard Candy while you kick back and enjoy the Goa vibes, right here in the heart of Mumbai.





When: Saturday & Sunday, November 8 & 9, 2025

Where: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Photo: O Pedro

An Odyssey Across China: A Grand Hyatt Collaboration of Three Masters

Grand Hyatt Mumbai presents "A Journey Through China" - a rare culinary journey celebrating the diversity and artistry of Chinese cuisine. From November 7 to 9, 2025, guests are invited to China House, one of the city's most acclaimed Asian dining destinations, for a three-day showcase curated by Chef Danny Tan from Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, alongside Chefs Zhang Ya Jun and Li Xiangbin from Grand Hyatt Mumbai.





Together, these culinary masters bring alive the authentic flavours of Sichuan, Cantonese cuisine and Beijing-style Barbecue through refined techniques and bold culinary expressions.

The curated menu features an exquisite selection of dim sum, barbecue, soups, noodles, and main courses, each crafted to highlight the depth and balance of regional Chinese flavours. Highlights include Steamed Chilean Seabass, Chestnut and Eggplant Dumpling, Macao-style Crispy Roasted Pork Belly, Shunde-style Fish Soup with Bamboo Shoot and Wood Ear Mushroom, Signature Wok-fried Tiger Prawns with Egg Floss and Creamy Butter Sauce, Nyonya-style Steamed Tiger Grouper and Wok-fried Boston Lobster with Lemongrass-Chili Sauce.





Vegetarian selections such as Crispy Cheung Fun Youtiao with Broccolini, Mushroom Bun with Carrot and Water Chestnut, and Cantonese Stir-fried Seasonal Vegetables ensure a wholesome culinary experience for every palate.





Where: China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

When: November 7 - 9, 2025

Photo: China House

AER x Gucci Giardino: Florence Takes Over Mumbai's Most Iconic Rooftop

On 14th November, AER at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai - the city's iconic rooftop bar with its sleek nautical design and panoramic skyline views - is set to host an exclusive one-night takeover by Gucci Giardino 25, the renowned cocktail bar from Florence, Italy. It's where Italian artistry meets Mumbai's high-altitude glamour, and where every sip tells a story.

Taking the lead behind the bar is Martina Bonci, Bar Manager of Gucci Giardino Florence and one of Italy's most exciting mixology talents. Known for her imaginative, detail-driven approach, Martina brings her signature blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and modern flair to Mumbai, with a bespoke cocktail menu that promises to surprise even the city's most seasoned palates.





When: 14th November

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai





Bengaluru

ParTTwo Welcomes Fireback for a Three-Day Thai Pop-Up in Bengaluru

This November, ParTTwo, Bengaluru's contemporary Asian tapas and cocktail space, sets the stage for an exclusive three-day collaboration with Fireback, the acclaimed Thai restaurant by EHV International.





The menu, curated by Chef Kaustubh Haldipur and Chef Karan Upmanyu, is a dialogue of Fireback's signatures and dishes created exclusively for Bengaluru. It opens with bright small plates such as the Pineapple Salad with cherry tomatoes, mint and tamarind; the Tofu Larb with shallots, lime and coriander; and the crowd-favourite Fireback Fried Chicken, golden and crisp with chilli-garlic dipping sauce. From the grill come smoky, spice-laden dishes including Grilled Chicken Gorlae, Thai BBQ Pork Ribs, Lamb Chops with spiced peanut sauce, and the Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Gorlae for a plant-forward balance. The curries, served with jasmine rice, feature the Khmoy Green Curry of Chicken, the Massaman Veg Curry and the Sour Orange Curry of Prawns, each expressing Fireback's harmony of spice and sweetness. To finish, the Cashew Nut Pudding with caramelised taro and sapodilla provides a comforting, tropical close.





The bar menu is divided into Signatures and Forgotten Classics. The Signatures feature cocktails built around ingredients GI tagged in Karnataka, while the Classics revive time-honoured drinks that pair beautifully with the restaurant's Asian-forward food.





When: November 7-9, 2025

Where: ParTTwo, 2nd Floor, 20/2 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru

Photo: ParTTwo

A Thai Festival of Lights: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Presents Loy Krathong

As the full moon rises, so does a celebration of light and flavour. This 5th to 9th November, InAzia at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center invites you to experience Loy Krathong, a culinary journey that captures the spirit of Thailand's most enchanting festival. Let the glow of tradition and the allure of authentic tastes transport you to the heart of Bangkok, right here in Bengaluru.





Our chefs have curated an exclusive à la carte menu steeped in heritage. Embark on a flavourful voyage with highlights like the vibrant Som Tam Thad, a Bangkok-style green papaya salad platter, and the cherished Mother Recipe Crab Curry, an heirloom recipe simmered with southern spices. Savour the deep, aromatic notes of the Northern-style Hung Lay Curry, slow-cooked with tenderloin belly, and the perfectly balanced sweet and sour Pla Sauce Makham (fish in tamarind sauce). End on a sweet note with the velvety Sang-Ka-Ya-Fak-Tong, a traditional Thai pumpkin custard.





Chef Rungtiwa's mastery shines through in every dish, from her soulful, heritage-driven curries to the vibrant, authentic salads, ensuring a true taste of Thai culinary artistry.





When: 5th - 9th November 2025

Where: InAzia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center

