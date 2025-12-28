Winter brings its own magic - crisp mornings, bright sunshine, warm drinks and comforting meals. But for those living through harsh winters marked by snow, sleet or sub-zero temperatures, the season also brings challenges, especially for heart health. While colds, flu and fevers rise in winter, the bigger concern is the spike in heart attacks and strokes. The good news? With simple, conscious habits, you can "winter-proof" your heart and enjoy the season safely.

Why Cold Weather Strains Your Heart

When temperatures drop, the body's first priority is to maintain warmth. To prevent heat loss, the sympathetic nervous system narrows blood vessels, which raises blood pressure and can reduce the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the heart. The heart must work harder to keep blood circulating through the constricted vessels, placing strain on the cardiovascular system. At the same time, cold weather may thicken blood, raise cholesterol levels and increase the chances of clot formation - all of which raise the risk of a cardiac event.

How To Protect Your Heart This Winter

1. Eat Smart: Heart-Healthy Foods For Winter

Healthy eating becomes even more important in winter. A balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, proteins and healthy fats strengthens the heart and supports immunity.

1.1 Choose Good Fats





Winter is the season to pay extra attention to good fats. Choosing the right oils-such as a combination of peanut or sunflower oil with mustard oil-helps provide heart-protective monounsaturated fats that can lower LDL cholesterol when used judiciously. Omega-3 fats found in fatty fish like salmon and sardines are known for their anti-inflammatory benefits and support heart rhythm, lower triglycerides and reduce clotting tendencies. For vegetarians, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds offer excellent plant-based omega-3 sources.

1.2 Add Whole Grains





Whole grains are another cornerstone of heart-smart eating. Replacing refined cereals like white rice, naans and maida-based foods with brown rice, bajra, barley, whole wheat, oats or quinoa adds valuable fibre and essential nutrients such as B vitamins, iron and magnesium. Fibre helps lower cholesterol, stabilise blood sugars and supports healthy blood pressure-major protective factors during winter stress.





1.3 Include Nuts





Nuts play a powerful role. Almonds, walnuts and peanuts provide healthy fats, protein and vitamin E while their arginine content boosts nitric oxide production, helping blood vessels relax and improving circulation. Even a small daily serving-just one handful-is enough to reap benefits.





1.4 Fill Up On Fruits And Vegetables





Fruits and vegetables add colour, antioxidants and essential minerals that help the heart withstand winter pressure. From lycopene-rich tomatoes and red peppers to anthocyanin-packed berries, radishes and grapes, plant-based nutrients strengthen blood vessels and reduce inflammation. Filling half your plate with vegetables and adding two to three servings of fruit a day is a simple seasonal rule.





1.5 Maintain Regular Meal Timing





Equally important is regular meal timing. Keeping an eating window between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., starting with a nourishing breakfast and avoiding long gaps prevents overeating and keeps metabolism steady.

2. Stay Active: Exercise For Heart Health

No winter heart-care plan is complete without exercise. Physical activity boosts circulation, stabilises blood pressure, supports a healthy weight and counters inflammation. On milder days, a 30-minute walk in the sunshine is ideal; on colder days, indoor workouts using simple online routines can keep your body warm and your heart strong. Aerobic exercise combined with light strength training improves oxygen use by muscles, reducing strain on the heart and uplifting mood. Movement is also a powerful stress-reliever-an important factor when winter routines feel restricted.

3. Prioritise Sleep And Routine

Sleep is the third pillar of winter heart health. Cold weather often disrupts routines, leading to irregular sleeping and eating patterns. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is essential for metabolic balance, immunity and overall cardiovascular wellness. A structured routine ensures regular meals, steady activity and better mental health.

4. Make Winter Heart-Safe

Winter can absolutely be safe and enjoyable for heart patients with the right habits. Even for those without heart disease, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle now is the best preventive step. A periodic health check and guidance from your doctor or dietitian adds an extra layer of protection. This season, nourish well, move regularly and sleep deeply-and let your heart stay warm, strong and winter-proof.





This winter, make heart health your priority - eat smart, stay active, sleep well, and let your heart beat strong through the cold.