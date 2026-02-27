South Indian food is loved everywhere for its light ingredients and gentle, comforting flavours that never feel too heavy. Among the many dishes people adore, rasam holds a special place for its warmth and simplicity. But on busy days, making a full spread can feel like too much, even when you crave something warm and nourishing. That is when a quicker, easier version comes in handy without losing the soul of the flavours you love. This recipe brings together the essence of rasam in a fuss free, one pot meal that fits perfectly into a busy routine. The best part? It also includes amla, which further enhances its nutritional value. The recipe for this dish was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday.





What Is One Pot Amla Rasam Rice?

One pot amla rasam rice is a comforting dish where amla, tomatoes, spices, rice and dal cook together in a single pot. It's quick to make and gives you a warm, homely meal with very little effort. Because everything goes into one cooker, it also reduces cleanup and saves time.

How Does Amla Benefit This Rasam Rice Recipe?

Amla brings a natural tang and adds a big nutritional boost, especially with its vitamin C and digestive benefits. It makes the dish lighter, fresher and a lot healthier overall. The flavour of amla also blends well with rasam spices, giving the rice a bright, refreshing taste.

Can You Make Amla Rasam Rice Without A Mortar And Pestle?

Yes, you can simply blend the amla, tomatoes, garlic and spices in a mixer to create a smooth paste. This shortcut saves time and gives the same flavourful base for the recipe. It's a handy option on busy days when you want a quick, fuss-free preparation.

Is One Pot Amla Rasam Rice Good For Weight Loss?

Yes, it can help with weight loss because it's light, simple and easy on the stomach. Amla also helps improve digestion, which makes the meal more balanced and satisfying. Since it uses minimal oil and wholesome ingredients, it fits well into a healthy routine.

How To Make One Pot Amla Rasam Rice | Rasam Rice Recipe

Start by chopping fresh amla and tomatoes into small pieces. In a mortar and pestle, crush garlic cloves with black peppercorns, cumin seeds and coriander seeds. Add the chopped amla and tomatoes to the mix and crush everything together. You can also blend it into a smooth paste if you prefer. Heat a little ghee in a pan and prepare your tadka with basic spices of your choice. Add the amla-tomato paste to the tadka, followed by rasam masala for a flavour boost. Mix in soaked rice and toor dal, then add enough water for cooking. Add a few extra pieces of amla to enhance the tangy flavour and nutritional value. Pressure-cook until the rice and dal become soft and well-combined. Finish by garnishing with fresh coriander and enjoy a warm, comforting, weight-loss-friendly meal.

With just a few basic ingredients and one cooker, this dish is an easy way to enjoy a healthy, flavour-packed meal any day of the week.