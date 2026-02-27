Cardi B recently left her Instagram community in stitches by revealing her affinity for snacking on ice. Explaining how she developed an “ice addiction,” the Grammy-winning rapper spoke about what she believes are its immense benefits. On Thursday, she went live on Instagram while showcasing her new habit. At the beginning of the live session, the 33-year-old mentioned having a stomachache and said she had to make her own food. “Mind you, today I did not perform how I wanted to perform because yesterday, I don't know what I ate, but I had a bad stomach ache all night long,” she said, as reported by People. The American rapper also noted that she “took like five showers” and a bath to soothe her stomach.





Despite the stomachache, she was then seen preparing a cup of Buldak ramen, complete with milk and cheese, while saying, “Here I am eating some bulls---, but that's ‘cause I'm on the road. Who's gonna cook healthy for me? I don't have my mommy or my chef.”

Later, the musician was seen eating ice from a silver bucket for three minutes straight, comparing it to "drinking six bottles of water."

Watch the full video below:

While putting scoops of ice into her mouth in between bites of ramen, Cardi B also mentioned feeling “a little brain freeze.” However, for her, snacking on ice has now become an “ice addiction.” She shared, “I feel like it's gotten worse over the years,” further discussing how the habit sometimes makes her chest feel “a little bit tight” due to her asthma.





“However, they say that you eat a lot of ice when you're anaemic, but I'm not anaemic. I know because I get blood tested all the f---ing time,” she shared, emphasising that her ice snacking is not merely a craving. Instead, she counted on its benefits.





She added, “The way that I eat ice, I see it as equivalent [to] drinking six bottles of water a day — probably more because I'll say in a day I probably eat five large [cups of] Chick-fil-A ice, sometimes maybe more.”





The musician, however, also clarified that she drinks plenty of water in liquid form. This was evident during the live stream, when she also sipped from an electrolyte beverage to help recover from her stomach issues.





This is not the first time Cardi B has opened up about her food experiments. Previously, during one of her “hair mask days,” she was seen cracking eggs in an unusual way. Ditching the traditional method due to her long acrylic nails, she tapped the egg a few times on her wooden table and squeezed it like a lemon to ooze out all the liquid. Despite her efforts, an eggshell ended up in the bowl, leaving fans concerned about hygiene. Read here to know more.





What do you think about Cardi B's quirky style of indulging in food? Do let us know in the comments.