If your mornings begin with a tall glass of green spinach juice that promises a burst of energy and a healthier gut, you are not alone. The green juice trend has taken over social media and morning routines alike. Spinach juice, in particular, has been hailed for glowing skin, better digestion, and its so-called detox properties. Its bright green colour almost feels like proof of purity. But experts now say that your "healthy habit" might not be as harmless as it looks. Spinach is indeed nutrient-rich - packed with iron, magnesium, and fibre - but having it raw and daily could backfire. Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora recently shared on Instagram that "it is important to enjoy spinach juice thoughtfully rather than following the trend blindly."





Let us understand why a glass of raw spinach juice every day might not be as good an idea as it seems.





The Hidden Health Risks Of Drinking Spinach Juice Daily

While spinach has its benefits, raw spinach juice can load your system with compounds that quietly interfere with nutrient absorption and kidney health.





Here is what you should know:

Oxalates: Natural compounds that bind with calcium, iron, and zinc, making it harder for your body to absorb them.

Phytates And Lectins: Often called anti-nutrients, these can interfere with digestion and mineral absorption.

A study in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN found that oxalates can block calcium absorption and may even crystallise in the kidneys, forming calcium oxalate stones - one of the most common types of kidney stones. If you are prone to kidney stones or dehydration, drinking raw spinach juice daily could put unnecessary strain on your kidneys.





According to Harvard's School of Public Health, phytates and lectins can further reduce the bioavailability of essential minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium - nutrients vital for energy, immunity, and hormonal balance.





If you have been feeling unusually fatigued despite eating well, your daily green juice might be part of the problem.

Here's How Cooking Spinach Makes It Healthier:

Before you panic and swear off spinach, it is worth noting that the issue lies in the form, not the food. Juicing removes fibre, which is essential for regulating blood sugar, improving digestion, and keeping you full. Without it, nutrients - along with oxalates and anti-nutrients - enter the system too quickly, often leading to imbalances.





Nutritionist Shilpa Arora explains that light cooking makes a major difference. "Cooking spinach, even lightly, can reduce oxalate content by up to 87 percent," she says. This means the nutrients become more accessible and the spinach itself safer to consume regularly.





So, if you love spinach, switch the format - have it cooked instead of raw juice. You will still get the iron, calcium, and antioxidants your body needs, without the risks that come with juicing.





Who Should Avoid Raw Spinach Juice Completely?

Most people can enjoy spinach in moderation, but certain groups need to be extra cautious:

People with a history of kidney stones

Those with thyroid disorders, as raw spinach contains goitrogens that can interfere with thyroid function

Individuals with iron-deficiency anaemia

Pregnant women and children, unless specifically cleared by a healthcare professional

For these groups, cooked spinach is a safer alternative because it reduces anti-nutrient content while retaining vitamins and minerals.

Delicious And Healthy Ways To Eat Spinach:

If giving up spinach juice feels too hard, you will be relieved to know there are plenty of delicious ways to include spinach in your meals safely.





Try these:

Lightly sautéed spinach with garlic and olive oil

Palak paneer, a protein-rich and comforting Indian classic

Palak paratha with a bowl of curd for a wholesome breakfast

Palak dal, simple, warming, and perfect for lunch

Steamed or blanched spinach added to wraps or salads

Each of these options keeps spinach's nutrients intact while making it easier on your digestive system. Plus, cooked spinach is naturally more flavourful and pairs beautifully with spices, grains, and proteins.

Tips To Make Spinach Juice Safer:

If you still enjoy the ritual of your morning green juice, you can make it safer and more balanced by following these simple tweaks:

Blanch the spinach before juicing - it helps cut down oxalate content.

Mix spinach with low-oxalate greens like cucumber, mint, or coriander for a lighter mix.

Add a squeeze of lemon - the vitamin C helps improve iron absorption.

Limit raw spinach juice to two or three times a week, not daily.

Skip it entirely if you have kidney issues, thyroid conditions, or mineral deficiencies.

These adjustments allow you to keep your juice habit without overburdening your body.





Photo Credit: iStock

The Detox Myth: What Your Body Really Needs:

The belief that green juices "detox" your body has been one of wellness culture's biggest myths. The truth is, your liver and kidneys already handle detoxification naturally - every day, without needing extra help.





In fact, overloading these organs with oxalate-heavy juices can make their job harder, not easier.





Health experts recommend focusing instead on:

Balanced meals that include a mix of cooked vegetables and fibre

Proper hydration throughout the day

Regular exercise and sleep, which support natural detox functions

That is the sustainable way to keep your system healthy - no extreme cleanses or green-juice-only plans required.

So yes, spinach remains a nutritional powerhouse. Just do not put it in your juicer every morning and call it a detox. Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your body is keep things simple - a bowl of palak dal, a glass of water, and a bit of common sense.