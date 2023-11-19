Dhaba food has a separate fan base altogether. Some people prefer to visit a restaurant when they crave traditional Indian food, while others find reasons to visit a dhaba. It's easy to stop by one while travelling to different cities, but what if you're not? These dhabas are usually located on the outskirts of a city, and it's impossible to visit them when such cravings arise. But don't worry; you can easily recreate those dishes in the comfort of your kitchen. Let's introduce you to a mouth-watering dhaba-style palak dal recipe that you're absolutely going to love.

What Is So Special About Dhaba-Style Palak Dal?

As the name suggests, this palak dal recipe promises authentic dhaba flavour. It is cooked in desi ghee, which imparts a unique flavour to it. There is a generous use of masalas, and even its consistency is just like the one you get at a dhaba. Pair this delicious dal with roti, paratha, or steamed rice to put together a wholesome meal. You can even pair it with any achaar of your choice.

Also Read: The Right Way To Make Classic Dhaba-Style Paneer Do Payaza

Dhaba-Style Palak Dal | How To Make Dhaba-Style Palak Dal

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. First, wash the chana dal nicely and soak it in water for an hour. In the meantime, wash the palak, cut its stems, and chop it finely. Now, take a pressure cooker and add the chana dal along with water to it. Add bay leaves, cardamom, cloves, a cinnamon stick, haldi, salt, hing, and ghee. Cover with the lid and pressure cook for 1 to 2 whistles. Next, heat ghee and a teaspoon of oil in a kadhai. Add jeera and allow it to splutter. Then, add the hing, saunf, and chopped onions, and saute well.

Now add chopped green chillies, ginger, and garlic and mix well. After this, add Kashmiri red chilli powder, haldi, and tomatoes, and give it a nice mix. Cover with a lid and let it cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes become mushy. Add dhania, jeera powder, and kasuri methi. Finally, add the palak and let it cook. Then, add the chana dal and mix everything together. Top it with ghee, green chilli, and ginger tadka and serve hot! Your dhaba-style palak dal is ready to be relished. Watch the detailed recipe video below:







Also Read: Make Palak Toovar Dal, But Dhaba-Style! Check How

Try out this delicious palak dal recipe at home and share your experience in the comments below.