Sitaphal, also known as custard apple, is a fruit that captures hearts with its creamy sweetness and irresistible flavour. But anyone who has tried to enjoy it knows the struggle of dealing with those countless seeds. The process can be messy and time-consuming, often taking away from the pleasure of eating this tropical treat. Now, imagine being able to enjoy sitaphal without the hassle. A viral hack is making waves online for its clever simplicity, turning a tedious chore into something quick and effortless. This trick promises to change the way you eat custard apples forever. Curious to know how it works? Here's everything you need to know.

The hack was shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram page, and it's nothing short of genius. Start by cutting the sitaphal into two halves. Scoop out the flesh with a spoon and cut it into small cubes. Place the pieces in a food chopper and grind for just a few seconds. You'll see the seeds separate effortlessly from the pulp. Remove them, and you have a perfectly seedless sitaphal ready to enjoy. Isn't that incredibly easy?

Check out the full video below:

Just like us, internet users were impressed with this clever food hack too. One person commented, "Thanks for sharing the tip! This is perfect." Another wrote, "That's an amazing trick to remove the seeds from sitaphal... thank you dear Neha for sharing it." A third user shared another idea, saying, "I will tell you a super tried and tested trick, Ma'am. Use a big frying jali (wire mesh) and just put the pulp in it. Crush with a spoon, the pulp can be collected in the vessel below and the seeds separate out very easily. Please do try it!" Another added, "Oh thanks for that hack. Main to kha leti hoon (I eat it), but my son avoids it even though he likes it."

Clearly, this hack has struck a chord with fruit lovers everywhere. And once you've got your perfectly seedless sitaphal, the possibilities are endless.

Interesting Ways To Add Sitaphal To Your Diet

Seedless sitaphal isn't just easier to eat - it opens up a world of culinary options. Here are some delicious ideas:

Smoothies And Milkshakes: Blend sitaphal pulp with milk or yoghurt for a creamy, tropical drink.

Blend sitaphal pulp with milk or yoghurt for a creamy, tropical drink. Ice Creams And Desserts: Add it to custards, puddings or homemade ice creams for a rich flavour.

Add it to custards, puddings or homemade ice creams for a rich flavour. Breakfast Bowls: Mix sitaphal pulp with oats, granola and honey for a wholesome start to your day.

Mix sitaphal pulp with oats, granola and honey for a wholesome start to your day. Fruit Salads: Combine with other seasonal fruits for a refreshing treat.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Sitaphal?

Sitaphal isn't just delicious, it's a powerhouse of nutrition. This creamy fruit is packed with fibre, which keeps your digestion smooth and supports gut health. It's also loaded with Vitamin C, giving your immunity the boost it needs. And that's not all, sitaphal is rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals, promoting healthy skin and overall well-being. With its natural sweetness and impressive health profile, adding sitaphal to your diet is a win-win for your taste buds and your body.





So, the next time you crave this luscious fruit, don't let the seeds hold you back. Try this viral hack and enjoy sitaphal the easy way.