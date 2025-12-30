A viral video on Instagram has left foodies in disbelief after seeing an Indian man selling samosas on a train in London. In the video, we see the owner of a samosa restaurant in London - Ghantawala Bihari Samosa - selling the snacks to passengers at the South Harrow Underground Tube Station. Dressed in an Indian outfit and carrying hot samosas on a tray, he says, "People here are no longer going to eat croissants, they will eat Bihari's samosas."





The video also shows the owner preparing hot and fresh samosas in his kitchen and then taking them to serve on the train. He steps inside a nearly empty train and serves them to passengers with mint and imli chutneys. Since all the customers are Indian, the viral video with 9.3 million views was most likely shot to promote the restaurant and not actually sell samosas to any and every train passenger.

Watch the viral video below:







The video has received mixed responses from viewers, with many finding it "embarrassing" as Indians. Take a look at the comments section:





"Bro, just for the sake of your sale, don't ruin the whole of India's respect," one wrote. Another added, "Made me embarrassed." A third said, "Please tell me it's AI."





Some foodies found the concept interesting. One said, "Would love to try these samosas in Dubai." Another joked, "Reverse colonisation." A viewer added, "Imagine if samosas would actually replace croissants."





