The days when it rains and your chai feels lonely, you just know a snack has to join the party. In Rajasthan, that snack is almost always the iconic mirchi vada… fat green chillies stuffed with spiced potato, dipped in besan batter, and fried till golden. Street vendors in Jaipur and Jodhpur sell them hot, crisp, and impossible to resist. But here's the good news! You don't have to hop on a train to Rajasthan or keep adding them to your favourite food delivery app cart. But if cooking is on your mind, here are a few smart tricks you can use to recreate this crunchy, spicy snack in your own kitchen and serve it up just like the streetside stalls.





Also Read: How To Keep Snacks Crispy During Monsoon Season: Easy Tips That Work

What Is In Mirchi Vada?

Photo: Pexels





Mirchi vada, also known as mirchi bhajjis, is a popular Indian snack made with green chillies, potatoes, and gram flour (besan). The chillies are typically stuffed with a spiced mashed potato filling, then coated in a batter and deep-fried.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Here Are 6 Quick Tips To Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada At Home

1. Choose The Right Chillies

While making this delicious snack at home, choose large, thick-skinned chillies. They are mild in spice, easy to stuff, and also hold their shape when coated in a batter and fried. Make sure to skip thin, extra-spicy chillies unless you want your snack to be extremely fiery.

2. Scrape Out The Seeds

One of the common mistakes while making Rajasthani mirchi vada is not removing the seeds from the chillies. To balance the heat in your snack, slit the chillies and gently remove the seeds from within. This will also make room for the stuffing and ensure the vadas are flavourful without being overly spicy.

3. Make A Delicious Potato Filling

Making a yummy filling is what makes your homemade mirchi vada perfect. Mash boiled potatoes with ginger, garlic, coriander, garam masala, and a dash of amchur. That tang is what makes these vadas so addictive. Some people also add saunf to the mixture to make it extra aromatic.

4. Get The Batter Right

Your besan (gram flour) batter should be smooth, lump-free, and slightly thick so that it coats the chillies well. If it is too watery, it won't stick to the chillies. If it's too thick, it won't fry properly. Add a pinch of ajwain and baking soda to get that street-style crunch.

5. Fry On Medium Heat

You might think that high heat would fry the vadas faster, but that's not how it works. If it is too hot, the outside will burn before the chilli cooks. If the heat is too low, the vadas will soak up a lot of oil. Medium heat will give you that perfect golden crust without the grease overload.

6. Pair Them With The Right Chutneys

Mirchi vadas are incomplete without sides. Make sure to pair them with tangy tamarind chutney or spicy green chutney. If you want to have it true Rajasthani style, sandwich them inside a pav or bun with chutneys and enjoy them vada-pav style! That being said, getting perfect mirchi vadas at home can take a lot of practice. If this batch didn't turn out how you expected it to be, don't be sad! Order it quickly from your favourite food delivery app and keep practising till you get it right.

What To Serve With Mirchi Vadas | What To Pair With Mirchi Vada

Tea-time pairing: Nothing beats a hot cup of masala chai with a fresh, crisp vada.

Rajasthani street-style: Slip it into a pav with chutneys and treat it like a desi burger.

Party snack: Slice them in half, serve with toothpicks, and let guests dip them in chutneys.

Full meal twist: Pair mirchi vadas with kadhi chawal for the ultimate comfort-food duo.

Are Mirchi Vadas Healthy | How Many Calories In A Mirchi Vada | Mirchi Vada Calories

Photo: Unsplash

A single stuffed mirchi vada, also known as mirchi bhaji, contains a total of approximately 104 calories. Here is a more detailed breakdown of the nutritional content in point form:

Total Calories: A single mirchi vada contains about 104 calories.

Fat: The majority of the calories come from fat, contributing around 58 calories due to the frying process.

Carbohydrates: Carbohydrates account for 35 per cent of the total calories.

Protein: The protein content is lower, contributing approximately 11 calories.

Also Read: Desk-Friendly Monsoon Meals: Try These 7 Nourishing And Easy Dishes

Are Mirchi Vadas Very Spicy?

Not necessarily! The chillies used in mirchi vada are usually mild, and once the seeds are removed and the potato filling is added, the heat balances out without any effort.

Can I Reheat Mirchi Vadas?

Yes, you can reheat mirchi vadas. The best way is to reheat them in an oven or air fryer so they turn crisp again. Avoid microwaving, they'll turn soggy.





So, follow these tips and make some delicious mirchi vadas at home!

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.