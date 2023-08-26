When we think of besan and snacks, one of the first foods that come to mind is pakoras. These fried treats can have different fillings - bread, onion, potato, spinach, etc. And their besan coating gives them that crisp, irresistible edge. There's no denying the popularity of pakoras. But, today, allow us to show you other delicious possibilities for using besan. This ingredient is commonly used in different parts of India and as a result, there are many recipes to choose from. Wondering where to begin? Here are some of the yummy besan snacks you can easily make at home:

Here Are 5 Easy Besan Snack Recipes You Need To Try:

1. Kothimbir Vadi

Kothimbir vadi is made using coriander and besan. Photo Credit: iStock

Bring the flavours of Maharashtra to your kitchen by preparing traditional Kothimbir Vadi. Kothimbir refers to coriander, which is a key ingredient in this snack and lends it a wonderful flavour. But it is besan that gives Kothimbir vadi its distinctive texture. This delicacy is first steamed and then fried. Click here for the full recipe. Pro tip: pair kothimbir vadi with some hari chutney or dry lehsun chutney for a spicy upgrade.

2. Besan Papdi

Want to munch on something crisp and comforting? Then you must try besan papdi. These fried treats are extremely simple to make and need just a handful of ingredients. You can savour them plain, pair them with chutney or also use them for making chaat. Here's the complete recipe for besan papdi.





4. Omapodi

This fried besan snack is quite popular in Tamil Nadu. Unlike papdi, the besan base here is flavoured with a variety of spices, making the final result too yummy to miss! Once you try it, you'll want to give up on all those packaged snacks and readymade chips. Read the full recipe for Omapodi here.

4. Khandvi

Another traditional delicacy you will love making is Gujarati khandvi. This snack is not only delicious but also healthy. Since it does not require frying, it is relatively low in calories. At the same time, it is packed with protein, thanks to the use of besan. Oh, and did we mention the delightful rolled shape and softness of khandvi? Don't wait any more. Get started with this recipe.

5. Instant Besan Toast

There are so many ways to transform regular bread slices into mouth-watering snacks. And besan toast is one such recipe that is not only super quick but also does not require deep-frying. To make this toast, the slices are first dipped into an aromatic besan batter, like the kind you use for pakoras. Watch the full recipe video here.





The next time you're debating what to make with besan, give one of these recipes a try. Let us know which one you're excited to make first.





