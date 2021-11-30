Ask any chai-lover to define chai, the only reply you will get is comfort. It is one popular beverage that not only helps us kick-start the morning, but also keeps us energetic throughout the day. In fact, chai is such a popular beverage that you will find a dedicated 'chai ka dabba' in every household. And then, there is choice of chai too - choice of chai is unique to each. While some enjoy green tea, some like sipping into black tea. But what never fails to tug at heartstrings is masala chai. Tea leaves brewed with masala (milk and sugar optional) - masala tea is just the perfect drink one can think of. In fact, if you look around, you will find chai and chai-lover at every nook and corner of the country. What makes it yet more popular is the fact that masala chai also comes with a pool of health benefits. Yes, you read it right.





Masala chai is brewed with spices including cinnamon, clove, cardamom and more that makes the chai nutrient-rich. This is why, it also makes a popular choice for all during the winters - a cup of kadak masala chai during the winter helps us keep warm and cozy.

Here're 5 Benefits Of Masala Chai:

1. Tea leaves are loaded with antioxidants and are deemed great for detoxification.

2. It includes healthy spices which are a storehouse of antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.





3. The spices included in the masala chai are also loaded with several essential vitamins and minerals that help fight several seasonal diseases including cough and cold.





4. These nutrients in spices also help us nourish from within and boost immunity,





5. This warm concoction also helps improve digestion and metabolism, further promoting healthy gut. Click here for more such health benefits.

How To Make Masala For Masala Chai:

We bring you a masala chai mix that can be easily prepared at home and kept handy for anytime use. All you need to do is take spices of your choice, grind them together (without any water) and store in air-tight box. Click here for the detailed recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-chai-ka-masala-spice-mixture-for-tea-218612

How To Make Masala Chai:

1. Boil water with masala mix, tea leaves, milk (and sugar if needed).





2. Stir and bring it to simmer.





3. Serve it hot with tea-time munchies.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





What are you waiting for? Brew yourself a cup of masala chai and enjoy the winters.









