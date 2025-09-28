Biryani in a cocktail? It's not as bizarre as it sounds. It's one of the new cocktails you can try at Kove, one of Coimbatore's most popular fine-dine restaurants and bars. Tamil Nadu's second city has seen a massive transformation in its dining scene and nightlife this decade. New restobar openings, creative cocktail programs and engaging live acts have become a regular part of the city's evolved dining scene in the 2020s. We take you through some of Coimbatore's best nightspots.

Here Are 7 Of The Best Nightspots In Coimbatore You Must Visit:

1. Kove

Positioned as Coimbatore's first progressive vegetarian fine dine restaurant, Kove is part of the city's popular Annapoorna group of restaurants. The food menu at this vegetarian dining space does not shy away from bold experiments like their arancini curd rice balls. Kove's new cocktail menu pays tribute to local flavours from across Tamil Nadu. From a Madurai malli (Jasmine) enhanced cocktail to our favourite - the Chettinad biryani cocktail with an infusion of biryani spices, Kove has truly shaken things up in Coimbatore.

Where: E Arokiasamy Road, R.S. Puram

Photo Credit: Kove





2. Crimson by Broadway

Experience the 'spirit' of the roaring 1920s at this piano jazz bar that seeks inspiration from the Great Gatsby. It's one of the city's most trendy bars with a dedicated theatre stage designed for live acts. Located in the Broadway Mall, Crimson's location next to one of Coimbatore's most popular movie destinations has influenced its menu. From 'Shaken not Stirred' that pays homage to James Bond's 'go to' cocktail to Paradox that is a tribute to the Christopher Nolan classic Inception, Crimson's menu will please movie buffs and cocktail fans alike.

Where: Broadway Mall, off Avinashi Road

Photo Credit: Crimson by Broadway

3. Tease, Vivanta Coimbatore

Easily one of Coimbatore's most stylish bars. Tease stands out among the city's nightspots with its yellow island bar, showstopper chandelier and fully upholstered leather walls. Tease offers an exhaustive beverage list that rounds up fine wines, international beers and spirits. This vibrant nightspot with a lively playlist also offers an array of zero-proof drinks and signature cocktails like Madrasu with a curry leaf twist. Also check out their popular Vivanta Mojito.

Where: Racecourse Road

Photo Credit: Tease Vivanta Coimbatore

4. Radio Room

It's been about a year since one of Chennai's most popular hangouts debuted at Coimbatore. For regulars at Radio Room Chennai, the Coimbatore outpost might feel like home with a playlist dominated by retro music and an array of classic and new age cocktails. Radio Room's food menu is dominated by comfort plates with everything from burgers to pastas in the mix.

Where: Off Avinashi Road

Photo Credit: Radio Room

5. The Living Room

The perfect spot to hang out with your friends or co-workers over a live game or great music, Living Room also works equally well for a family outing. This OG spot that also has a loyal legion of fans in Chennai offers a range of signature cocktails like their Pink Paradise and Rose Senorita. This busy nightspot offers a choice of indoor and outdoor seating and an extensive food menu.

Where: Avinashi Road, Peelamedu

6. La Cabana, Hotel Park Elanza

The perfect setting for a quiet evening with your friends or family, La Cabana offers a unique experience with its rooftop setting and flowing water body. Enjoy the views and the balmy Coimbatore weather as you sip on cocktails and sample some of their signature grills and small plates in an atmospheric setting that also works really well for a date night.

Where: Dr Nanjappa Road, Ram Nagar

Photo Credit: La Cabana

7. Bike & Barrel, The Residency Towers

Located within one of the city's most popular luxury hotels, Bike & Barrel aims to recreate the same experience as it's Chennai sibling. Expect a vibrant nightspot that aims to recreate the energy of an English pub. The in-house DJ keeps the high-energy music coming while the dance floor can get quite busy on Saturday night.

Where: Avinashi Road, PN Palayam