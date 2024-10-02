It's inevitable, a trend that we've seen across India's largest metros. Most of Chennai's wallet-friendly options have sprung up closer to the city's premier colleges or shopping districts. Many of these spots began as campus hangouts or first dates on a budget. Whether you're looking for burgers of chaat or kathi rolls, you are covered. The city also has a long list of restaurants that have provided comfort to large numbers of residents who have moved from other parts of India and now call Chennai home or simply 'Namma Chennai' (Our Chennai). From Andhra meals to Bengali food to platters from the North East, Chennai's budget-friendly meals have something for everyone.

Here Are 15 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Chennai:

1. Murugan Idli Shop:

This restaurant chain might have its roots in Madurai but it has grown to become one of the city's most popular restaurant brands. While their soft, sicky idli served with a whole bunch of accompaniments is their signature dish, we'd also recommend their sakkarai (sweet) Pongal and the onion uthappam.

Where: Multiple outlets



2. Bengali Fun Foods:

Located close to Chennai's IT Corridor that's home to residents from all over India, this is one of the most popular affordable Bengali eateries. Bengali Fun Foods offers a choice of platters and meals. From koshar mangsho to bhetki fish fingers and fish curry meals, there's quite a lot in the mix.

Where: MGR Pradhana Salai, Kandanchavadi



3. Tic Tac:

One of Chennai's best-known Kathi roll brands dates back to the early 1980s and has moved around the CBD area in the city. The brand now operates multiple outlets that serve the same flaky Kathi rolls that are stuffed with their signature fillings making it a great grab and go option.

Where: Multiple outlets

4. Mylai Karpagambal Mess:

One of the popular traditional restaurants in Mylapore, this local institution is close to the iconic Kapalaseshwarar temple. Most regulars swear by their filter coffee. The restaurant sources coffee seeds, roasts, grinds and brews its own signature filter coffee. We'd also recommend checking out their 'evergreen' Keerai (spinach) vadai and sinful Badam halwa.

Where: East Mada Street, Mylapore



5. Shree Gujarati Mandal:

One of the best meal deals in the busy Broadway area close to the Madras High Court, this nondescript eatery is not easy to locate (The Chennai Metro is the easiest way to get here). This eatery offers one of the most authentic and filling Gujarati thalis in Chennai and a meal for two is unlikely to cost beyond Rs 400 even with a few add-ons.

Where: Broadway Road

6. Rotiwala:

This tiny eatery is a comfort food haven for many Chennai residents who've moved from Northern India. It's common to find regulars stop by and pick up rotis or stuffed parathas (Their aloo paratha is our pick) on their way back from work. The eatery also offers a few seats for a quick meal.

Where: Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur

7. Glen's Bakehouse:

One of Chennai's most popular recent campus hangouts, Glen's follows the same template that has made it a popular option in Bengaluru. The food menu is uncomplicated - burgers, sandwiches and small plates are easy to share. It's their desserts including their popular red velvet cake that are the big draw.

Where: 5th Avenue, Anna Nagar



8. Ajanabi:

Many Chennaites consider Ajanabi the OG chaat shop in Chennai. Ajanabi's famous samosa, jalebi and bhel have stayed in the same zone for over five decades and continue to draw regulars to its location in one of the city's first shopping 'complexes' in the Egmore area.

Where: Fountain Plaza, Pantheon Road



9. Writer's Cafe:

This cafe is positioned as a literary hub where writers and the city's creative folk can bond over coffee and quick bites. The cafe also doubles up as a Higginbotham's bookstore. Their rectangular, thin-crust pizzas and pastries are both popular sharing options. This chain has also taken it upon itself to offer burn victims a second chance; they have been trained by a Swiss bakery chef.

Where: Multiple outlets.



10. Pasta Square:

Tucked away behind one of the city's best spots for pani poori - Gangotree, and across the road from Stella Maris college, this pocket-friendly outlet offers everything from nachos to shakes to pizza. But it's their comforting pasta that is the popular draw.

Where: 6th Street Gopalapuram, Off Cathedral Road

11. Anna Fish Fry:

Chennai's seafood scene is legendary; it's not just fine dining restaurants that dominate the fray. The Besant Nagar beach area is one of the best spots for fresh catch of the day. From Tawa fried fish to nethili (anchovies) and prawn fry, this budget friendly seafood stall has quite a few options for seafood lovers.

Where: Elliot's Beach, Besant Nagar

12. Royal Sandwich:

Chennai has a plethora of sandwich stalls and outlets that provide the perfect antidote for those hunger pangs between meals. Royal Sandwich is one of the most popular sandwich brands in the city and offers dozens of different sandwich options with everything from chicken to Nutella between the breads.

Where: TTK Road



13. New Andhra Meals Hotel:

You will never run out of Andhra cuisine options in Chennai especially in the T Nagar area that is a hub for wedding shoppers from across the region. This traditional Andhra Meals hotel has been around for more than six decades and serves fiery meals with a long list of accompaniments.

Where: Thyagaraya Road, T Nagar

14. Burgerman:

One of Chennai's best-known, homegrown burger brands began as a tiny kiosk on Cathedral Road. It's mushroomed into a chain and continues to serve a wide array of burgers that find the balance between gourmet appeal and a pocket friendly price point.

Where: Multiple outlets



15. North East Kitchen:

Located close to Ethiraj College, this budget restaurant is a popular hangout for the city's residents with roots in India's North Eastern states. It's equally a big draw with momo fans and curious foodies. The diverse menu goes beyond the flavours of the North East and also offers Korean signatures and Chinese comfort food.

Where: Wellington Estate, Ethiraj Salai