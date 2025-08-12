Deciding what to pack for lunch can be tricky when you want something that's both nutritious and satisfying. Striking the right balance between health and taste is key, especially during busy workdays. Luckily, there are plenty of Indian lunchbox options that are light yet filling, helping you stay energised without feeling weighed down. Whether you like to cook these wholesome meals at home or prefer the convenience of ordering them through an online food delivery app, these choices make lunchtime easy and enjoyable. From protein-rich dals and vibrant salads to flavourful wraps and upma, you'll find dishes that keep your lunch exciting and under 400 calories.





Here Are 8 Lunchbox Dishes Under 400 Calories:

1. Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll

Soft whole wheat rotis wrapped around juicy, marinated paneer tikka with fresh onion-cucumber salad make a wholesome, flavourful lunch. Minimal oil and yoghurt-based marination keep calories low without losing taste. This roll is portable, filling and perfect for a mid-day desi craving.

2. Moong Dal Khichdi

A light yet satisfying blend of yellow moong dal and rice, cooked with mild spices and a dash of ghee, this dish is as comforting as it gets. Packed with protein and easy on the stomach, it's a great choice for a workday lunch. Pair it with a side of curd or roasted papad for extra texture without adding too many calories.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chole Salad Bowl

Instead of the heavy, gravy-based version, try a boiled chole salad with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber and fresh coriander. A squeeze of lemon and sprinkle of chaat masala bring a tangy punch. It's rich in plant protein, super easy to pack and keeps you energised through the afternoon slump.

4. Vegetable Upma

Made with roasted semolina, fresh veggies, curry leaves and a tempering of mustard seeds, vegetable upma is light yet filling. You can cook it with minimal oil and load it with fibre-rich veggies like carrots, beans and capsicum. It's a quick-to-make lunchbox hero that stays tasty even when eaten at room temperature.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Rajma Pulao

A twist on the classic rajma-chawal, this pulao uses brown rice or short-grain rice with boiled kidney beans, onions, and tomatoes. Spiced just right, it gives you the essence of rajma without the heavy gravy. It's a complete meal in itself, providing both carbs and protein, all within a 400-calorie limit.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Masoor Dal Salad

Looking for a light yet filling lunch that's packed with protein? Masoor dal salad blends cooked red lentils with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and onions, tossed in tangy lemon juice and chaat masala. It's a refreshing, low-calorie dish that keeps you energised without feeling heavy.

7. Tandoori Chicken Wrap

Another great option for lunch is juicy pieces of tandoori chicken, infused with aromatic spices and yoghurt, wrapped in a soft whole wheat roti. Combined with crunchy lettuce and tangy mint chutney, this wrap is a balanced, low-calorie meal that fuels you without weighing you down. The best part? You can even order it online and get it delivered when you're short on time.

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Besan Chilla with Green Chutney

This gram flour pancake, studded with finely chopped vegetables, is a quick and nourishing lunch option. Light on oil but rich in protein and fibre, besan chilla paired with zesty green chutney offers a delicious and wholesome way to keep hunger at bay.





Photo Credit: iStock

With these delicious and nourishing options, you can enjoy a wholesome lunch that keeps you energised and satisfied.





