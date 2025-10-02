All set for your next Pondicherry holiday and looking for rooftop dining recommendations? It is all about perspective. Pondicherry's rooftop dining destinations offer at least three distinct points of view. There is the White Town (Ville Blanche) view with glimpses of the city's fabled French Quarter and its striking architecture. Then there are dining spots that open out to the Bay of Bengal, perfect for sea views and sunsets. You could also choose to move away from the ocean and dine with views of Pondicherry's bustling cityscape.





The city's rooftop dining scene offers a wide range of options, from Asian delicacies to French-inspired plates and regional favourites. Whatever your point of view, this quick guide will help you find the ideal rooftop restaurant in Pondicherry.





Rooftop Restaurants With White Town Views:

1. Les Alizés, Palais De Mahe:

One of the most elegant rooftop dining spots in Pondicherry, Les Alizés sits atop Palais de Mahe, a boutique hotel from the CGH Earth group located just 50 metres from the seaside promenade. The restaurant offers Les Alizés, Palais De Maheweeping views of White Town and serves a menu that blends South Indian classics with international favourites, particularly fresh seafood.





Where: Bussy Street

2. Feast House Open Deck, Petit Palais Boutique Hotel:

In Rue Suffren, in the heart of White Town, this boutique hotel offers multiple dining experiences. The Garden Café is ideal for a quiet coffee, but the Feast House Open Deck is where the action is. Located on the rooftop, it offers partial sea views along with glimpses of White Town. The menu features comfort options such as pizzas, alongside seafood specialities.





Where: Rue Suffren

3. Rendezvous Café Restaurant:

A Pondicherry institution since the 1990s, Rendezvous has long attracted visitors from Chennai and Bengaluru. The restaurant offers both indoor and rooftop seating. The rooftop provides partial views of White Town and is a popular dinner choice. Recommended dishes include French Onion Soup, Jumbo Prawns and Pork Ribs, which remain long-time favourites.





Where: Rue Suffren

4. Ciclo Café:

Spread across 7,000 sq. ft. in a historic villa, Ciclo Café's Pondicherry outlet brings many of its Chennai signatures, including pizzas and ice creams. The upper level is the highlight, with sweeping street views of one of White Town's most picturesque avenues. It is a great place for a casual evening with friends or family.





Where: Rue Romain Rolland





From White Town rooftops, let us now turn to the city centre, where newer restaurants and bars are redefining rooftop dining with urban views.

Rooftop Dining with City Views:

5. Abov, The Residency Towers:

Perched on one of Pondicherry's most luxurious hotels, Abov offers one of the finest rooftop dining experiences in the city. From here, you can catch the lights of Pondicherry and even spot the city's iconic lighthouse. The restaurant offers a large bar, a lively open kitchen, and Pan-Asian specialities, making it an ideal choice for evenings out.





Where: Anna Salai, Subbarayapillai Chathiram

6. De Bussy:

If you prefer a place popular with locals, De Bussy is worth a visit. It has been a favourite since the 1990s for its biryani and tandoori dishes. With its relaxed rooftop setting and city views, it remains a reliable choice for a hearty dinner.





Where: Lal Bahadur Shastri Street

7. Asian Story by The Mayflower:

One of Pondicherry's more recent additions, Asian Story has quickly become known for its stylish interiors and authentic Asian comfort food. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, with the rooftop offering vibrant views of the city. Their dim sums come highly recommended, alongside a range of noodle and curry dishes.





Where: Mission Street





While the city views provide energy and colour, Pondicherry's seafront rooftops offer a more laid-back dining experience, perfect for sunsets and sea breezes.





Rooftop Restaurants With Sea Views:

8. Bay Of Buddha, The Promenade Pondicherry:

Few spots capture the beauty of Pondicherry's promenade as well as Bay of Buddha. Set on the rooftop of The Promenade hotel, it offers uncluttered views of the Bay of Bengal and the colonial-era buildings that line the shore. The menu is centred on Asian flavours, and the setting is particularly recommended at sundown for cocktails with a view.





Where: Goubert Avenue

9. Sea Gulls Bar & Restaurant:

One of Pondicherry's earliest popular bars, Sea Gulls has a nostalgic charm. Its old-school snacks and simple vibe appeal to long-time visitors from Chennai and Bengaluru who remember it from college trips. The rooftop views of the Bay of Bengal, however, remain its strongest draw.





Where: Goubert Avenue

10. Ajantha Sea View:

True to its name, this restaurant offers some of the most open sea views in Pondicherry. Located along the beach promenade, it is known for its unfussy menu of biryani, chicken tikka, and Indo-Chinese favourites such as Gobi Manchurian. While the food is straightforward, the views more than make up for it.





Where: Goubert Avenue

From colonial rooftops to vibrant cityscapes and tranquil seaside views, Pondicherry's rooftop dining culture has something for every traveller. Whether you want a taste of the city's French-inspired architecture, a lively evening with friends, or a quiet dinner by the sea, these rooftop restaurants add a unique perspective to your Pondicherry trip.