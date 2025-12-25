The next time you sip a cup labeled "herbal tea" or "flower tea," it may come with a different designation altogether. India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has clarified that only products derived from Camellia sinensis can legally be called "tea," tightening rules around naming and labeling in the fast-growing wellness beverage market.





In its December 24, 2025 clarification, the FSSAI noted that several Food Business Operators (FBOs) were marketing non-Camellia sinensis products-such as herbal tea, rooibos tea, and flower tea-under the name "tea."





"It has come to the notice of FSSAI that some Food Business Operators are marketing products that are not obtained from the plant Camellia sinensis under the name 'Tea', " the regulator said.

Referring to existing standards, FSSAI emphasized that the legal definition has long been settled. "As per standards specified under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, Tea (including Kangra Tea, Green Tea, and Instant Tea in solid form) shall be exclusively from the plant Camellia sinensis," the clarification noted.





The authority also cited labeling rules that require transparency for consumers. Under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, "every package shall carry the name of the food which indicates the true nature of the food contained in the package, on the front of pack."





Against this backdrop, FSSAI made it clear that using the word "tea" for other plant-based infusions is not only inaccurate but unlawful. "The use of the word 'Tea' directly or indirectly for any other plant-based or herbal infusions or blends not derived from Camellia sinensis is misleading and amounts to misbranding," it said, adding that such practices violate the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.





For manufacturers and sellers of herbal infusions, the regulator pointed to alternative regulatory pathways. Such products "do not qualify to be named as Tea" and may fall under the category of proprietary foods or under the Food Safety and Standards (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017, depending on their composition.





The directive applies across manufacturers, packers, importers, marketers, and e-commerce platforms. All such entities are "directed to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations and refrain from using the term 'Tea' for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis."





To ensure enforcement, FSSAI has instructed state and union territory food safety commissioners and regional directors to monitor compliance closely. "In case of non-compliance, necessary action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," the clarification warned.





The move is likely to prompt branding reconsiderations across India's booming herbal and wellness drink segment, as the regulator reiterates a simple message: when it comes to tea, the plant matters.