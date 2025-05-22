You can blame Instagram for the post-pandemic rush of visitors to Pondicherry in the 2020s. Travellers no longer just drive in from Chennai or Bengaluru for the weekend - they arrive from all over India, drawn to the photogenic charm of this former French colony. The French Quarter (also known as White Town) has become the epicentre for content creators who have already marked out the best photo spots. Think bougainvillaea-draped yellow villas and sun-dappled streets, especially around Romain Rolland Street.

It is here, on this iconic street, that you will now find Pondicherry's newest lifestyle cafe. Chennai's beloved Ciclo Cafe has opened in Upasana - a century-old French villa that comes with more than just retro architecture.

Ang Lee's Life of Pi pushed Pondicherry onto the global map yet again with four Oscar wins and eleven nominations. Upasana, which features in the film as Pi's childhood home, has been one of Pondy's most photographed buildings ever since.

We round up some of the best cafes in Pondicherry - places that double up as lifestyle destinations and serve more than just good coffee and dessert. Whether you are here for French toast or artisanal cocktails, White Town's cafe scene is all about slow living with great flavour.





Looking For The Best Cafes In Pondicherry? Start With These Favourites:

1. Ciclo Cafe

Ciclo Cafe is the latest entrant in a town known for its laidback cafe culture - places where breakfast at 11 am and lunch at 4 pm are perfectly acceptable. Set in a restored villa and spread across 7,000 sq. ft., Ciclo's Pondy outpost unfolds over two levels. Most diners are drawn to the upper floor, which offers sweeping views of the street below - the perfect setup for living your best Pondy life. The menu includes signature dishes like fig bruschetta, mutton biryani and thin-crust pizzas. The highlight, however, might be their small-batch ice creams - do try the Nutella or Pistachio. The cafe also serves hearty brunches and gourmet coffee.

Location: Rue Romain Rolland

2. The Spot

The yellow exterior wall of this cafeis one of Pondicherry's most Instagrammed backgrounds. But step inside and there is more - rooftop views of the Bay of Bengal, a laidback vibe and a menu that jumps between Italian and Indian. The Pain Perdu (that is French toast, in case you are wondering) and Tiramisu are worth ordering, as are the wood-fired pizzas and Pondicherry-style chicken curry.

Location: Dumas Street

3. Coromandel Cafe

Brought to life by the team behind Chennai's Amethyst, this stylish cafe is set in a pastel-hued French villa called La Maison Rose. With vintage Athangudi tiles underfoot and lush greenery all around, it is a mood. The menu blends European dishes with Indian accents, there are also seasonal specials and hand-crafted cocktails.

Location: Rue Romain Rolland





4. La Villa

This restaurant is part of the boutique hotel La Villa and is tucked into a 19th-century mansion. The garden setting and columned arches give it a colonial-era feel. While the menu leans towards French fine dining, the kitchen uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Choose from à la carte dishes or go for the Chef's tasting menu if you are in the mood for something elaborate.

Location: Rue Surcouf

5. Anthe

Located close to the Rock Beach (as locals call it), Anthe is one of Pondicherry's newest fine dining restaurants. Opened in late 2023, it features four distinct seating areas, including an alfresco garden space. The menu covers a wide range - from fresh catch of the day to decadent desserts. Anthe comes alive in the evenings, making it an ideal dinner spot.

Location: Rue Romain Rolland





6. Bread & Chocolate

If you have ever been to Auroville, you know Bread & Chocolate. The White Town outpost brings that same energy, simple, high-quality bakes and croissants that rival anything you will find in Paris. The Pain au chocolat is possibly the best in town and pairs beautifully with their hand-brewed coffees. Also worth trying: the house-made sourdough and rich chocolate spreads.

Location: Marine Street, near Aurobindo Ashram

7. Le Petit Four

Pondicherry may have had French influence for centuries, but it took a while for proper Paris-style macarons to arrive. Le Petit Four finally fixed that. This charming little bakery serves up the finest macaroons, baguettes, croissants and sandwiches. A must-stop for anyone craving an authentic French pastry experience.

Location: La Bourdonnais Street