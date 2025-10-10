Karva Chauth is a day of love, fasting and joy with family and friends. After observing the fast, treat yourself to a delicious meal. We're sure you're looking forward to some tasty food, and cooking is the last thing you want to do. If you're in Noida, we've got a handy list to make your decision easy. Craving North Indian, South Indian or something sweet? We've got you covered. Break your fast with Zomato food delivery from Noida's top 12 restaurants. Enjoy the flavours, relish the convenience and make the moment special.

Here Are 12 Best Restaurants In Noida For Food Delivery To Break Your Karva Chauth Fast:

1. Bikkgane Biryani

This Hyderabad-based joint is a biryani lover's paradise! Their Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is a must-try, with tender meat and flavourful rice. Pair it with a side of raita or salan for a match made in heaven. The portions are generous, so be prepared to dig in!

2. Big Wong

Big Wong brings the vibrant streets of Kolkata to your plate! Their Jhol Muri is a popular street food that's both refreshing and filling. Don't miss their Kathi Rolls, which are stuffed with juicy chicken or mutton. It's a taste of nostalgia in every bite.

3. Sagar Ratna

If you're craving South Indian comfort food, Sagar Ratna is the way to go! Their crispy dosas and fluffy idlis are cooked to perfection, and their aromatic curries are a treat for your taste buds. The ambiance is warm and welcoming, making it a great spot to break your fast.

4. Ambersar By Enoki

In the mood for delicious Punjabi food? Look no further than Ambersar by Enoki. Their butter chicken is rich and creamy, and their sarson ka saag is a flavourful delight. Don't forget to try their makki di roti, which pairs perfectly with the saag. It's a hearty meal that's sure to satisfy.

5. Cafe Delhi Heights

This Delhi-based cafe brings the city's street food to your doorstep! Their chole bhature is a popular dish that's both spicy and satisfying. Don't forget to try their kebabs and chaat items for a flavourful break-fast treat. The portions are generous, so you won't leave feeling hungry.

6. Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash is a coastal Karnataka-inspired eatery that's a must-visit for seafood lovers. Their neer dosa is a delicate and delicious treat, and their bisi bele bath is a flavourful rice dish. Apart from this, they also have several other traditional South Indian dishes on their menu - all equally delicious!

7. Dana Choga

Dana Choga serves up delicious North Indian cuisine with a focus on Mughlai flavours! Their kebabs are succulent and flavourful, and their curries are rich and aromatic. Try their signature dishes such as dal makhni, naan and phirni for a taste of India's culinary heritage.

8. Crusty Culture

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Crusty Culture serves up gourmet pizzas with a range of toppings and crust styles. From classic margheritas to meat-lovers, there's something for everyone. Their crust is crispy and delicious, making it a must-try.

9. Mamagoto

Mamagoto is a Pan-Asian eatery that's a treat for your senses. Their sushi is fresh and delicious, and their ramen is a comforting bowl of goodness. Try their stir-fries for a flavourful and filling meal. The presentation is Instagram-worthy, and adds to the overall experience.

10. Anardana

Anardana is a taste of Mughal luxury. Their kebabs are succulent and flavourful, and their biryanis are aromatic and rich. Try their signature curries for a truly royal experience. It's a meal fit for a king (or queen)! Once you try it, you'll find yourself ordering it again and again, not just for Karva Chauth.

11. Karigari

Karigari serves up delicious North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, with a focus on kebabs and biryani. Their menu features a range of flavourful dishes, from succulent kebabs to aromatic biryanis. Try their signature curries and accompaniments for a truly satisfying meal. With generous portions and rich flavors, Karigari is a great choice for a hearty North Indian meal.





12. Noshi Yum

Noshi Yum is a haven for Asian-inspired cuisine, with dishes that burst with flavour. Their sushi, ramen, and stir-fries are crafted with fresh ingredients and a dash of creativity. Every bite is a journey through Asia's culinary landscape. With generous portions and attentive service, Noshi Yum is perfect for a satisfying meal.

Now that you've discovered these fantastic options, you can order food with ease and break your Karva Chauth 2025 fast in the comfort of your home with delicious meals.