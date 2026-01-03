Stranger Things finally wrapped up on New Year's Day with the release of Season 5 Volume 3 (The Finale). This marks an epic finish to the beloved saga that has kept fans on the edge ever since it first premiered in 2016. As the buzz surrounding the ending continues to spark discussion among fans, a video of Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer speaking about the “best cook” from the cast has grabbed the internet's attention. FYI: Finn played the role of Mike Wheeler in the series, while Natalia essayed the character of Mike's elder sister, Nancy.





Also Read: Watch: Woman Makes Pav Bhaji On AI-Powered Cooking Appliance, Internet Reacts





On December 30, 2025, Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer appeared on The New York Times Cooking series The Pizza Interview. The on-screen sibling duo tried their hands at making pizza while engaging in candid banter. During the conversation, when the host asked, “Who from the cast is the best cook?” both Finn and Natalia agreed that it was their co-star Joe Keery (Steve Harrington).

When Natalia Dyer wanted to know the last meal prepared by Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard revealed that it was an “amazing” steak with chimichurri sauce. “Just like, simple, but, like, perfect,” stressed Finn. At that moment, Natalia chimed in, saying that Joe had also made a chicken dish once.

Watch the full video below:







Apart from Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard is also a decent cook, as shared by the 23-year-old himself. “I love cooking a lot of Asian food, a lot of Asian cuisine,” admitted Finn, adding that he once whipped up Japanese hot pot at a party. A strong critic, he confessed that the dish became “too salty”. Did you know that Finn also cooked kimchi stew once? Contrary to the Japanese hot pot, he found it “actually good”. Meanwhile, when it came to the art of making pizza, Natalia said that it was a bit “intimidating.”





Also Read: “Pookie Mummy”: Internet Reacts To Mother Surprising Daughter With Gol Gappa Cart On Birthday





Back in November 2025, Joe Keery opened up about his love for cooking in an interaction with Elle magazine. He said, “I love to cook. I am pretty good at making shrimp scampi. Shrimp scampi and some wine, that's pretty nice. My sister taught me a recipe that I cannot disclose.”